Letters | Worrying attitude

Witness Reporter

Carl Niehaus recently called a journalist reporting on high-profile court cases, “a dog that needs to be kicked”, or words to that effect.

One wonders if this is the attitude of those in the Jacob Zuma division of the ANC towards the media.

I have noticed the disappearance of news reporters and some outspoken journalists, although thankfully there are still many who remain.

ALSO READ | Carl Niehaus cries abuse, lashes out at Maughan and her lawyers

It is alarming, and reminds me of apartheid days.

Zuma has little respect for the law, although he uses it constantly, and he easily slips away from being held accountable by calling judges and prosecutors biased.

I see that the suspended Public Prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a similar approach towards the committee members questioning her.

Joan Kerchhoff

Pietermaritzburg