Letters | Zimbabwe opposition harassed

By Letter Writer

The political situation in Zimbabwe has turned unbearable for human rights activists and members of opposition political parties.

This includes people like Victor Muchavhaira, who has been evicted from his home for being a member of the CCC, along with many others.

It is very sad that Zanu-PF is now using all the resources from the gold mafia to entice youths to get involved in violence.

The situation in Zimbabwe is not improving and outspoken opposition members languish in prison without any charges.

The people of Zimbabwe are calling for the international community to put pressure on the Zimbabwean government to hold a true election.

The suffering Zimbabwean people are going to vote for change.

Joseph Jabangwe

London