Opinion | Ramaphosa could possibly win a second term

Chief Dwasaho! My President, it is water under the bridge that the list of pretenders to the throne has increased by the dozen.

Still, my money, for now, is on me (son of MaMlambo, eHabeni warrior), especially after the Cramond branch nominated me last week.

My chief lobbyist, Anthony Timms, invited me to Cramond to “eat” their staple yet exquisite cuisine — sugar cane.

I grew up on that delicacy, stolen from local farmers of Eshowe, as part of our struggle against land dispossession. I digress. My leader, aren’t you chuffed that everybody and anybody wants to play

president in their old age like you?

Is it something in the water at old age homes that convince all and sundry to join the race to the bottom?

But spare a thought my leader for uBhuti waseWillow, Zweli “Digital Vibes” Mkhize, for he has been rejected by the Radical Economic Forces (RET).

It was pretty messy that the news of him being a spent force first appeared and trended on Twitter.

Dear RET folks & imigodoyi kaZuma,



So what must we do with these slates now?#ANCKZN#Zuma #ZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/v9egQho3Az— Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) September 27, 2022

Allegedly, Mkhize “never was an RET champion and never will be.”

It hurts because Mkhize has never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity to profess his support and love for uBaba, the “Führer” of Nkandla.

My guess is that in uBaba’s heart, there is a slew of new lovers, that old windbag Carl “Orphan” Niehaus and unofficial Mother of the Nation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She is the prodigal daughter making her way to Mahlamba Ndlopfu faster than uBaba left the Estcourt Correctional Centre without having ever made his bed.

The irony isn’t lost on me as the proverb goes that whoever makes the bed, must lie in it. By refusing to make the bed, uBaba stayed true to his “revolutionary” conscience that he was innocent, not a felon. The question, though, did he lie in it [bed]?

Nonetheless, I am happy for uBhuti waseWillow. As a consolation after the snub by the RET forces, the Taliban (ANC KZN PEC) held a media briefing to announce Mkhize’s candidature for president.



The Taliban’s choice beggars belief. We are made to believe that the Taliban are prepared to risk it all (including rare wisdom they gleaned during their visit to Nkandla) and go against uBaba’s wishes.

Does it mean NDZ will remain a twice presidential wannabe, once divorced but never a leader of the glorious movement of our people? If NDZ doesn’t have the support of the Taliban, then what?

Uncle Gwede Mantashe won't forget this day in his whole political life ,he's got a good reason to hate Ramaphosa now 😁 pic.twitter.com/AngeCahOjW— The Special one🇿🇦 (@Nhleiks5) September 26, 2022

Not to be outdone, uBaba announced his intention to return to Loot-House as national chairman, going head-to-head with the Tiger “Mr Coal” Gwede Mantashe.

It has not been a good week for the Tiger.

First, he was booed off stage at the Cosatu congress, in the full glare of media cameras. I am told he made a second attempt to deliver the ANC message the next day, but the Cosatu poodles would have none of it.

Before the ink could dry on the Cosatu saga, uBaba penned a late-night tweet announcing his flight of fancy to contest the Tiger.

As a seasoned political fundi with struggle credentials to boot, my leader, I sense a drubbing at the polls come December 16, at least for me.

I lack the sophistication, the skulduggery, political networks and the Digital Vibes or Phala Phala-sized budget to contest these ANC elections. In other words, it has dawned on me that I am genuinely a nobody trying to please everybody, as the song goes.

Thus, it gives me great pleasure to announce the folding of my campaign to be Chief Dwasaho.

I officially endorse you for the second term to lead the Parliament of the people to the 2024 election.

My leader, I do so because you have delivered the loudmouth and Gupta ally Mosebenzi Zwane and Co, on a silver platter, to face the judicial music.

Former minister Zwane appeared in court, charged with fraud and corruption, in the Vrede dairy farm case, this week.

I have consistently said, unless the revolution begins eating its own, your professed fight against graft will remain hollow. Like before, I was wrong.

ANC bigwigs, including the big fish Zwane, Vincent Smith and Ace Magashule, are in the dog house. Well done, my leader — now cruise to the second term and avoid the Phala Phala potholes. Till next week, my man. “Send me.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za