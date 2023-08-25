Letters | Student protests

By Letter Writer

The students of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg campus, recently displayed their displeasure regarding their monthly allowances and the system between Nsfas and Tenet Technologies.

The UKZN administration is still committed to dialogue to help the students receive their monthly allowance yet the distribution of the funds is outside its jurisdiction and responsibility.

The burning of William O’ Brien hall is totally unacceptable.

The replacement costs could run into millions and will set the education budget back and further entrench the struggle for a better education for all.

My view is that productive dialogue between the SRC executive and UKZN council needs to be prioritised.

Students must remember that demonstrations and the destruction of valued buildings have a short-lived effect.

They should therefore move away from the idea of violent protest and perhaps consider hunger strikes, chaining themselves to trees and buildings, sleeping on the campus grounds and singing struggle songs, until their demands are met.

Violence begets violence.

Present students could destroy plans and opportunities for future leaders and the prosperity of our nation.

The democratically elected SRC leadership must address all student grievances in a more productive and peaceful manner.

Students have developed a culture of destroying state property.

They should perhaps start to clean their lenses, refocus, regroup and rethink ways of addressing complex campus-related issues.

The youth should speak with a united voice and from a place of strength by engaging with the minister of Higher Education who is the final decision-maker regarding any difficulties.

I predict further destruction and a dark future for the UKZN campus if these problems are not solved now by the student leadership, UKZN executive council and the Higher Education minister.

Deena Padayachee, Hayfields