Our readers write | Time to dig our way out

By Letter Writer

When I hear a political party leader singing: Kill the Boer, the first thing that comes to mind is that the party has no confidence in itself or believes it has to sing such rubbish to gain more votes.

Isn’t it time that political parties look at getting South Africa out of the hole that was dug with corruption and greed, etc.?

It shows that we have a very poor standard of leadership in Africa and singing songs like Julius Malema sang at the EFF event at the weekend just confirms this.

It’s time that south African citizens wake up and take control before there is nothing left for our children to survive.

Apartheid is long gone and after nearly 30 years, the government has nothing to show but failure.

Colin van Biljon

Pietermaritzburg