Letters | Living along watercourses

By Letter Writer

Climate change is upon us and it affects the country’s rainfall patterns.

Some of our rains are characterised with heavy winds and flash floods that often leave a trail of destruction.

These are the effects of climate change, and they are going to be with us for a long time.

This was evident in the recent torrential rains in the Western Cape that left households’ rooftops blown away by strong winds and roads under water.

Hundreds of homes were flooded, and people, including children, lost their lives.

It is heartbreaking when the little ones are also victims of such circumstances. As adults, we have a responsibility to protect our children.

If such devastation can happen in urban areas, what about in informal settlements where there is no proper infrastructure? Informal settlements are often built on land that is not conducive for habitation, often in low-lying areas along rivers or streams within the flood lines.

In these times of volatile weather patterns, communities are advised not to live in areas that are within the flood lines. Residing in such areas is a disaster waiting to happen. According to the National Water Act, a flood line is the highest level that a flood could reach every 100 years.

Regulations should be enforced when constructing new developments in cities. All developments need to be above the flood line to avoid the danger of flooding.

Communities living in flood-prone areas can help themselves by moving to higher ground immediately during floods. Do not wait for the last minute. Please remain aware of your surrounding by monitoring local radio station and communicating with neighbours. Make sure not to walk through flood waters.

It takes only 15 cm of moving water to knock you off your feet. Do not drive into flooded roadways. Turn around. The water may be deeper than it appears. Let us be safe, Mzansi, let us be proactive and not reactive.

Nthabiseng Dhlamini