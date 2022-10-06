Opinion | A life without

Sharika Regchand

It has been 28 years since the end of apartheid yet millions of people still have no access to a reliable supply of water, electricity or both.

And everyone else in the country who relies on Eskom for their electricity supply has to bear the brunt of load shedding.

Load shedding also affects cellphone towers, which makes it difficult for people to communicate, and in certain areas the water supply is interrupted because the water supply system is reliant on electricity.

The entire country is complaining about load shedding and the impact it has on their daily lives, the economy and security … the list goes on.

Now imagine what it’s like not ever having water and electricity, despite our Constitution recognising that access to sufficient water and decent sanitation are basic human rights, provided for in the Bill of Rights.

The periodic complaints of those in developed areas are the norm for those who don’t know what life is like with water and electricity on hand.

ALSO READ | No water for Sobantu and Mountain Rise residents

Last week, my domestic worker had to rush home, which is just outside Estcourt, because there was a death in her family. She uses public transport.

That night, I tried to call her, as I usually do, to find out if she reached home safely.

But her cellphone was off. I was worried and frustrated at the same time that her phone was off as she knows I worry about her.

And I know that in the area she lives in, residents have electricity but no water.

I tried to call her all weekend, to no avail

I even sent her messages, thinking that maybe there was a problem with the network in her area and that she would receive my messages.

With no word from her, I continued to worry until she arrived safely six days later.

When I asked why her phone was off, she said she did not have electricity during her entire stay at home.

The first thing she did when she arrived at my house was charge her cellphone.

Later that day, I received a frantic call from her sister who was worried sick about her because by her timing she should have been in Pietermaritzburg a long time ago, would have charged her phone and then told the family that she was safe.

When I told the sister that my domestic worker was back and fine, I heard the relief in her voice.

I have never been to her family home, but from what she says and according to my other half who has visited her home, it is similar to mine.

However, there is no toilet or taps. She does not have water.

She and her family go to their nearest river to collect water daily for bathing, washing dishes and clothing, and drinking.

It breaks my heart to hear the daily hardship her family has to endure, having to walk a long distance to get water from the river which they share with the animals.

Health experts recommend that people drink at least two litres of water a day.

It is highly unlikely that people living in areas without tap water drink that amount, considering the long walk to their nearest water supply, then having to return home to boil the water for drinking.

People in these areas also have pit toilets. Imagine having to use a pit toilet in this day and age.

Considering the country’s existing electricity and water supply problems in built-up areas, it’s highly unlikely that the situation will improve in areas with no supply at all.

And while millions of people have been stripped of their dignity by not having basic necessities, corrupt government officials and politicians continue to line their silk pockets.

They are the ones who not only have water and electricity but live lives of luxury, drive smart cars, eat at fancy restaurants and drink fine whisky.

Numerous protests take place throughout the country every week over water and electricity problems.

But those living in the areas I speak of, which seem cut off from the rest of the world, remain voiceless.

You seldom hear of them protesting, burning tyres or destroying property.

Could it be because they have learned to accept the things they cannot change, in silence?

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor of The Witness.