Opinion | A long way to go…

Bhekisisa Mncube

Dwasaho! My President, I see you have hoodwinked your cabinet into agreeing on the merry-go-round move to professionalise the public service.

Let me say I know the brains behind this dim-witted move. He is a pleasant, educated, meticulous fellow and means well.

In his own words, he intends to rebuild state capacity brick-by-brick. On your side, you wrote in this week’s newsletter that you want to build a public service that is professional, ethical and driven by merit.

Geez! A public service that’s driven by merit? Where? How? Kuphi khona?

A voyage of discovery from cadre deployment to the merit-based appointment of public servants is cold comfort for the current lethargic public service victims.

Sadly, the train has already left the station.

According to the Public Service Commission, some 2 349 senior government employees do not have relevant qualifications (degree/diploma).

The 2015 media report notes that some 640 SA public officials allegedly have fake degrees.

That’s over 3000 senior managers armed only with a matric certificate in addition to a birth certificate, like the DA leader Bass John. Shameful.

To say nothing of the criminals in the public service payroll. In 2019, without a sense of irony, Police Minister Bheki “Gangster Hat” Cele admitted that the police service has a whopping 4 174 police members with criminal records for crimes such as assault, theft, kidnapping and fraud.

It gets worse; among them are 32 senior managers. In your new zeal to professionalise the public service, are you a) to fire the unqualified senior managers, b) to discharge police officers with criminal records?

Sadly, you won’t dare fire any of these criminals and matriculants but train them in ethics. Yep, all thugs will be taught how to be straight and narrow by the National School of Government.

What a joke! Let me be frank, Mr President, the public service you manage is offline, literally, figuratively and by design and by default.

To say nothing of private sector digital security that doesn’t cut it. Mr President, on October 29, at the FNB Stadium (crime scene), I was pickpocketed by professional muggers during the Soweto derby, who took my new Samsung A33 5G cellphone.

I realised my phone was missing at the same time as the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane collected the ball from his own net.

At the 74th minute of the game, to be precise. What a strike! What a coincidence! I digress.

Mr President, the pickpocketing incident has left me out of pocket and now at my wits’ end.

One of the bitter lessons I take from the pickpocketing episode is how fragile our private sector digital systems can be and how nobody really cares.

My fancy phone had a two-step unlocking mechanism, yet it failed to protect my data.

Subsequently, my FNB digital platforms were hacked at 17:58, roughly 42 minutes after the phone’s disappearance, and hoodlums withdrew via eWallet and ATM my hard-earned cash. It was a two-minute heist.

I realised my money was gone on Sunday when I had enough gumption to face the pickpocketing thing. I phoned Vodacom and reported my phone stolen.

It was blacklisted in five minutes. Consequently, I went to open a case at the Brooklyn cop shop.

Strangely I only managed to get a case number two days after the crime was reported (Tuesday). My leader, I am yet to speak to a police detective.

The FNB bank investigator only took my statement on Wednesday. While waiting for officialdom to pull their socks, I could track my phone online.

I knew the location, but by Wednesday, the thugs had disconnected the Find My Phone App. Genius. In desperation, I telephoned a contact of mine in police crime intelligence.

He reported that their cellphone tracking machine was broken. Apparently, it is only used if someone’s life is in danger.

Truth be told, blacklisted cell phones make their way to the black market and are used in the commission of further crimes such as kidnappings, cash-in-transit heists, gang murders and others are sold across our borders.

If you nab the phone thieves, you stop further crimes in their tracks. It is a lucrative business for heavies outside the aristocrats of the revolution, yet the response of FNB and your police officers are lethargic at worst, if not complicit.

Till next week, my man. “Send me not to the FNB or Brooklyn Police Station.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za