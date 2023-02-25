Opinion | A place to restore the soul

Stephanie Saville

It was supposed to have been a week of sweet summer sun, wondrous stargazing, and sublime swims in mountain streams.

It was much anticipated in that exact form.

As fate would have it, it was instead a week of frequent soaking rain, endless games of solitaire, swirling mountain mists and magnificent views outside the window.

The guy had booked our getaway to Lotheni in the Drakensberg some months ago and we started preparing for it ages ago.

That’s not always a good thing for me.

It meant the longer we had to pack, the more I packed.

The more time I had to think about it, the more “what ifs” popped into my head.

By three weeks ago, I’d packed appropriately for summer. As the time approached and I consulted the weather apps (four of them), it became clear we needed clothes for a different clime than I had anticipated.

So, I packed all that attire as well.

I also realised that summer salady stuff may not hit the spot in rainy weather, so I packed wintery non-perishables, like tins of soup and the makings of a lentil and bean curry.

We could have stayed comfortably in our cottage for three weeks. After days of rain in KZN, our drive there was hair-raising (for me). The dirt roads had become mud, and as a section was being graded there were boulders to contend with.

We also saw mudslides in a few places. Swollen rivers we crossed had almost burst their banks. The guy was in his element.

Arriving at the cottage

We arrived under heavy clouds but were able to unpack just before the heavens opened. Good thing too. It was many, many, many trips between the cottage and the parking to get everything in.

By the way, our cottage was wonderful.

It had an unrivalled view of the surrounding mountains and breathtaking scenery. It was basic, as we knew it would be, but I scored it a happy nine out of 10 for cleanliness.

I’d had a bad experience there once many years ago, and so this time went armed with cleaning products, gloves and scourers. I didn’t need to unpack them.

Admiring the beautiful views

Once settled in our room with a view with a cup of tea, we got to work on admiring that view.

The mist and rain didn’t dampen our spirits. It was wonderfully atmospheric in the style of Wuthering Heights and we had a hearty supper and went to sleep early.

There’s blissfully no cell phone reception there (if you need wifi to be happy, don’t go). We still had lots of nights to see the stars. Or so we thought.

Fortunately, it wasn’t all rain and indoor activities though.

We did get to have some brisk walks. One took us up to the campgrounds and Simes Cottage, the treasure of Ezemvelo, set on a dam with huge grass carp to keep you entertained.

That day the paths were too sodden to walk on — swamps in places — and so we stuck to the road. The road itself was pretty scary in the soaked state it was in.

But on foot, and walking in our rubber gardening shoes, it was easy enough. We’d made a firm decision not to wear our hiking takkies, and a good thing too. They would have been saturated mudballs.

On another day we walked to a waterfall quite high up. The sun came out for a while and it was really hot.

The walk to the waterfall

As the guy took the lead, I lagged behind, and the next thing I heard was the grass swooshing, and I saw a 75 cm-long snake sashaying away from me.

All I knew was that it was fairly fat and long and had a slightly raised hood. I’ve not been able to identify it, but it did help me to catch up to the guy pretty pronto.

Besides this beautiful snake, we saw eland, a buck of unknown origin, lots of birds, hundreds of butterflies of all colours, interesting new insects we hadn’t seen before, and to my great delight, a toktokkie, which I held for the first time.

He lay on my palm feigning death, legs extended for effect for a few moments before miraculously coming to life.

What a character! We saw tracks of various buck, some little foxy footprints, and a very suspicious track of flattened grass as fat as my thigh, for as far as we could see in both directions from the path.

A massive rock python perhaps? I don’t know what else would leave that track in the middle of the moors. Another walk on another day saw us climb a high, high mountain. It tested my strength and resolve.

I’m not as fit as I was, but I hoped I was slightly fitter than him.

The guy, annoyingly, walked up so well. I had to do it in 100-step bursts, then rest, gasp, and look at the view until my heart rate returned to a pace where I could walk again.

Counting to 100 in time with my steps gave me something to focus on and I swear it’s the only way I could do it. It was very steep.

A swollen spring provided the perfect place for me to lie down in. Sweet, cold water washing over me was the best revival.

My fill drunk and my bottle replenished, we set off again. Best bliss. It took a long time to summit, but the views were worth it. We were going to do the full 11 km hike, but at the top of the plateau, at 11.30 am, we spotted storm clouds gathering over Giant’s Castle.

They grew fast, fat and purple, and having done many stories of hikers in distress, I told the guy it was time to hightail it home.

“Let’s have our lunch first,” he said. I shoved a roll in his hand, saying “Walk and eat.” By now my legs were like jelly and as the path went down steeply, my knees shook like Elvis’s. I did manage to leave him in my dust on the way back.

It took us a quarter of the time to come down the mountain. I didn’t even stop off for a swim in the spring. The heavens opened as the guy strolled into the cottage about 15 minutes after me. He’d also gone to sign back in at the hiking register.

We’d saved Cool Pools, a sublime spot, for a day when the river had abated a bit and the sun was shining. Alas, the first time we went there, we didn’t even make it out of the car before the rain pelted us.

The River rocks

The next time we walked down to the river rocks, we found the raging river had swallowed them whole. And then it poured again.

We beat a hasty retreat back to the cottage, our refuge. We played rummy, solitaire à deux (which works surprisingly well), and even Yahtzee. We read.

We never got to see the stars. But hey, that’s okay.

You can’t have everything. Our peace was complete.

The Ezemvelo staff were friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.

Well done to them and keep it up.

We need places like this to restore our souls.