Opinion | A rare breed

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

Let us momentarily set aside our politically charged and often one-sided intergenerational conversations.

Today, I wish to pay tribute to an editor extraordinaire, Stephanie Saville, who bid farewell to The Witness on Tuesday.

She has hung up her metaphorical pen after more than three decades as a fisher of corrupt men and women.

How I first came to know or meet her remains a mystery to me.

She burst onto The Witness pages with a sensational exposé about the uMgungundlovu District Municipality municipal manager who held a one-week master of business degree with falsified qualifications.

As a devoted reader of quality English press, I took notice.

However, as a budding media liaison officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature at the time, I had a plethora of journalists at my fingertips.

Hence, I did not pay much attention to this newcomer, Stephanie Saville.

Fast forward to seven years ago when I reached out to The Witness because I believed my tongue-in-cheek story about Thabo the gardener could make for a delightful column.

The Witness newspaper is my stomping ground.

I have worked there on more than three occasions and resigned an equal number of times.

But now, I find myself back in its embrace, feeling like a familiar piece of furniture.

But I digress.

One article led to another, and those articles later became the foundation of my debut memoir: The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy, for which Stephanie aptly penned a foreword.

Three and a half years ago, I had the audacious idea to write letters to President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-govern with him, a notion as audacious as it was absurd.

Stephanie said: “Let’s do it.”

My first letter delved into the thorny issue of ANC factions, and she harboured concerns that I could be fired from the government.

She inquired more than once if I was ready to publish.

A year ago, The Ramaphosa Chronicles (my third book), a compilation of the finest letters to Silili, was published.

Fate conspired that Stephanie, once again, had the honour of writing the foreword.

Last week, Steph sent a one-liner e-mail that read: “Thank you so much, Bheki. For everything. xx.”

My jaw dropped.

It was abrupt and gave me a sense of finality, a swansong. It is likely the last e-mail I will ever receive from Stephanie bearing the Witness official e-mail.

I have not responded to her.

How do I adequately express my gratitude to someone I have met only twice in the past three years?

She has worked wonders for my career, even though we did not truly know each other.

She tirelessly inflated my ego to the size of Russia, repeatedly affirming: “Fantastic, you don’t know how good you are.

Thanks, well done,” over the course of seven years.

While I acknowledge that many individuals have contributed to the making and unmaking of Bhekisisa Mncube as a writer, Stephanie stands ahead of the pack.

I am eternally indebted to her and her husband, who never once uttered, “mention Bheki one more time in this house, and you are out.”

What a remarkable couple.

Even Stephanie’s sister fell under the spell of my writing.

I offered to marry her, but the Pietermaritzburg tannies would have none of it.

Stephanie epitomises the essence of an old-school journalist.

She possesses an uncanny knack for uncovering a compelling story, upholds ethical standards and champions good writing.

I have heard her declare without reservation: “I have done my piece, now sending it to the subs.”

Yes, editors, too, get edited, but only the exceptional ones, I must add.

She leaves behind a rich legacy, having borne the weight of the proud heritage established by her predecessors, the illustrious uBaas John and Yves.

Steph-Steph, I extend my heartfelt thanks for everything.

When I say everything, I mean every e-mail you have composed for me, every WhatsApp message you have acknowledged and responded to, every drop of ink you have expended in support of my writing, every phone call you have answered or initiated, and every word of praise you have generously bestowed.

Everything.

Fare thee well, Steph-Steph.

I love you to the moon and back.

My leader, journalists like Steph are a rare breed facing extinction.

I am giving her flowers while she can still smell them.

Send me.