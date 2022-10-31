Opinion | A system for the people

Jonathan Erasmus

For many people, government is the local municipality.

National government, national politics and national agencies are for the majority, far-off distant organisations that have little to no connection with their daily lives.

As an example, the R150-million Digital Vibes scandal that led to the “resignation” of former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Zweli Mkhize from the health ministry, was a massive news scandal but in reality, it had little to no effect on the lives of most people, except to feed the narrative that the ANC-led government is a corrupt organisation.

ALSO READ | Opinion: The big gamble

However, the R320-million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal involving axed eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede had a noticeable effect on the residents of the city, and the legacy of that looting spree is still being experienced today.

What further differentiates national, provincial and local governments is how their electoral systems are constructed. For the latter, the system is split evenly between allowing voters to vote in half their councillors, namely ward councillors, through direct ballot, while the other half are voted in through the proportional representation (PR) system.

For both of the former, there is only proportional representation. If a ward councillor resigns, dies or is fired from his or her party, that seat must go to a by-election.

In tightly contested municipalities such as Umngeni Municipality where the DA holds 13 seats and the combined opposition holds 12, the ward by-election becomes critical as it has the ability to shift power in the middle of an election cycle.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint: Matric exams and load shedding

This means that the political arena is fluid throughout the five-year term. However, and this is also the case for proportional representation councillors, if a member of parliament (MP) or member of a provincial legislature (MPL) resigns, dies or is fired from his or her political party, the political party need only insert another person into that position from a pre-determined list.

This means that the political landscape is set in stone for five-year periods. There is no instrument in place to hold those elected on a proportional ticket responsible.

The only time you have a real opportunity of articulating your happiness or displeasure is at the ballot box at every election. It is in this light that uproar over the recently passed Electoral Amendment Bill, which now only needs to be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, must be viewed.

The reason that the amendment is taking place is because in June 2020 the Constitutional Court ruled that sections of the Electoral Act were unconstitutional, specifically instructing that the law be rewritten to enable independent candidates to stand in national and provincial elections.

Large swathes of civil society, the public and various opposition parties have stated that the current bill does not adequately address the constitutional court’s instruction, even claiming that it does not pass constitutional muster.

But the ANC nevertheless used its majority to pass the bill through the National Assembly. The party is adamant that it meets the requirements of the ConCourt.

There is no doubt that this matter will end up back in the apex court in due course. But the issue was never really only about independent candidates.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Money wins the game

For civil society organisations it was about demanding greater accountability and breaking the rigid rules that govern national and provincial elections to be more closely aligned to that of the municipal system.

This would mean dividing the country into between 200 and 400 geographic constituencies and allowing for voters to directly elect who they want to represent the needs of their area in parliament, while allowing for some proportional representation in order to give minority groups a voice in parliament.

The problem with the proposed system, and this goes for all political parties, is it removes power they have over sitting MPs and instead places decisions firmly in the hands of an elected constituency MP.

To the ANC it is a major step towards the devolution of power which ultimately leads to greater power being vested in provincial and local governments and removing national government from being the centre of the state to instead being a manager of the state.

For a party that still believes in the centralised controlled state – despite the glaring failures of the policy – this is a step away from the absolute power it craves.

There is only one scenario where the ANC will accede to devolving power and that is when it is faced with massive electoral defeat at a national election. Until then, the current system favours the incumbent.