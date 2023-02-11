Opinion | A treasure resurfaces

Stephanie Saville

There are times when life delights you with such simple pleasures that they evoke a rush of pure happiness.

This was me on Monday.

My story begins way back in the late 1980s.

The guy and I had bought our first house — a mammoth milestone in a couple’s life.

It was a modest facebrick house in Lincoln Meade, standing on a strange triangular shaped garden, bare but for some sparse grass and a raggedy bougainvillea.

Having started married life in two consecutive flats, this dwelling was our castle.

We quickly set about making it our home.

We put up a fence and got two dogs from the SPCA to be siblings to the child, realising we were done with procreating.

Later a portable pool was put in.

We were styling!

The guy allowed our adorable curly haired, red-cheeked daughter to decorate the inside garage walls with her water paints and soon our stick figures (when we had figures haha!), and likenesses of the dogs, adorned the space between spanners, screwdrivers and most important, his dartboard.

The guy began transforming the barren plot into a garden.

We put in some spindly foot-high trees to grow, a whimsical wisteria, lots of annuals and indigenous perennials, and smoothed and terraced the bumpy, sloping back lawn.

Given the shale there, it was a labour of love.

We did most of the work ourselves.

The guy grew some big muscles.

We bought when the bond rate was low and worked our budget out on that.

Murphy’s law saw the bond rate shoot through the roof in no time at all.

Living according to needs

We were still determined to live according to our needs.

Begging, borrowing and stealing plants, we planted lemon and naartjie trees and a granadilla vine.

All of them soon bore quite well, but the granadilla was the star of the show.

When it started producing fruit, they grew as abundantly as grapes, hanging off the plant’s curls and tendrils, purple, plump and plentiful — a very happy abundance.

What could I do with them all?

I discovered a cordial recipe to rival Roses’, and I have to say, it was a real triumph.

Jack Cleary loved my granadilla juice.

He was a cousin-in law (or something) on the guy’s side.

He and his wife lived in Durban but every so often they would come up to visit the guy’s parents and they’d sometimes pop in.

I think he really came in the hope of a glass of my granadilla juice.

He declared it the best he’d ever had.

His obvious delight in drinking it, was hugely gratifying for me.

Fast forward many years, and a house move across towns took place.

A box went missing, one that today I still mourn.

All my recipe books were gone. I was devastated.

I’d collected ideas and recipes over years, tried and tested them, and knew exactly what worked and what would be a flop.

But I don’t have a memory for quantities, so I couldn’t easily recreate them.

Slowly, I managed to rebuild some of my collection.

A visit to my darling friend Millie meant I got her famous bran muffin and cup-cake recipes back.

She also had my recipe for Scoop biscuits, so I was able to copy that down too.

I never found Sadie’s condensed milk biscuit or lemon meringue pie recipes.

Many others were lost forever.

A few years later, after the guy’s mother passed away, we were lucky enough to be given two of her handwritten recipe books.

Her famous crumpet recipe was there in her neat handwriting.

She stuck school-type labels on the front of the hard-covered exercise books, writing down the names of her favourite recipes on them.

There, top of the list on one book, was; “Granadilla squash Steph.”

I had the recipe back at last.

But, where was I to get granadillas?

Since we’d moved, we’d only planted vines that were unco-operative and unyielding.

Two years ago, we planted one and despite growing like crazy, the granadillas fell off while they were too green by the hundreds, never ripening.

Eventually the vine withered and died. Tragedy!

Making Granadilla juice

Then a while ago we planted a vine in a new spot and last Sunday took a wander down to where it is.

There, ripe and ready, we found 25 beautiful granadillas.

A batch of my juice uses 18.

Monday was a rare weekday off and I had time to make it.

Did I have what I needed?

I rootled around in my grocery cupboard finding the tartaric acid the recipe calls for.

I knew I had ample sugar.

Yippee!

I set to work halving the granadillas, scooping the pulp out with a proper old-fashioned grapefruit spoon that had belonged to the guy’s parents.

The smell was glorious.

I couldn’t resist a taste.

Sweet heaven.

Once the 24 were scooped out, I spooned in four teaspoons of tartaric acid (three teaspoons for 18 granadillas), and swirled it around.

Reading my mother-in-law’s handwriting, I did as she instructed (and as I had instructed her so many years before) and left the pips and tartaric to talk politics for half an hour.

In that time, I mixed the five cups of water and four cups of sugar into a syrup on the stove.

Make sure all the sugar has melted, boil it for five minutes, then switch it off.

When the half hour was up, I poured the pulp into the warm sugar syrup.

I stirred it vigorously, watching how the pips seemed to line up in neat concentric circles, not unlike the way iron filings behave.

I remembered being fascinated by this all those years ago in the facebrick house kitchen.

I got the electric hand beater out and set it on low speed.

This was my adaptation to the original recipe, I think.

The point is to separate the sacs of juice from the seeds, thereby releasing the flavour.

It makes the next step easier but beware of splashing!

Straining the juice, I squashed out as much flavour through the sieve as I could (such a satisfying task), bottled the liquid and added a spoon or two of the pips to each one for effect.

I rewarded myself with a diluted glassful with lots of ice.

Ah! It was as good now as it was then.

Oh Jack, how I’d love to have given you a glass.

Know that I thought of you with each sip.

It’s good enough to give as gifts.

My recipe is my gift to you. Jack’s enjoyment of it, was his gift to me.

Keep this recipe safe please, someone. You never know when any of us may need it again.