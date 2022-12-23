Opinion | Age of hope

Janice Whitelaw

Chief Dwasaho! My President, mighty congratulations on this week’s drubbing of the thugs in suits (Gucci revolutionaries) as you emerged as the undisputed leader of the people’s movement, the ANC, by greater margins than in 2017.

The Thuma Mina Brigade cruised to victory, and even the currency strengthened.

I am glad that this lobby group of the ANC is no longer made up of 20 people like before. #Singaphezulu!

Equally pleasing is that women leaders constitute 50,5% of the new national executive committee (NEC).

In my Facebook post after you were announced the winner at the bruising Naswreck 2.0 (ANC 55th national elective conference), I reckoned that you defeated not ANC rivals but an IFP lobby eating the ANC from within.

No leader or member of the ANC can behave like most of the so-called ANC KwaZulu-Natal delegates did at the conference’s opening.

That level of vitriol, phraseology and disrespect smells of IFP politricks.

No former ANC leader has ever behaved like uBaba, attending the conference as a branch delegate.

Zuma made a late grand entrance to the conference to feed his raving egomaniac tendencies.

Truly, uBaba is the narcissist in chief. He worships the false gods, the Unholy Trinity of Zuma, Money and Power.

Mr President, your victory means that the desperately needed structural economic reforms must continue with greater impetus.

Our fight against sleaze, malfeasance and corruption has received a shot in the arm.

By the end of 2023, the Investigative Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must have been made permanent, with police powers, as was the now-defunct Scorpions. Interestingly, it means all current corruption cases involving ANC pseudo leaders (Mosebenzi Zwane, Vincent Smith and Ace Magashule, among others) who are already before our courts won’t fall through the cracks.

Those under investigation, such as the Digital Vibes matter involving uBhuti waseWillow Dr Zweli Mkhize, will be enrolled in our courts, for the law to take its own course.

The tenure of new senior managers at the NPA is affirmed. Moreover, the impeachment juggernaut against uBusi, My Busi (suspended public protector) and Judge President of the Western Cape Court Division John Hlophe, will proceed without political interference.

In other news, your victory means the political career of the former most unsuitable secretary general of the ANC, Magashule, has come to an abrupt end.

Magashule boasted in 2018 that “it is a matter of five years before the ANC esiyaziyo returns”.

Well, I have news for you, Magashule, five years have just multiplied.

Sadly, your newish first deputy secretary general Nomvula “Madam Braai Packs” Mokonyane won’t finish her term due to the Bosasa “smallanyana skeletons” matter.

Mokonyane must face the music like others.

This NEC mustn’t be the refuge of the scoundrels; let justice be done though the heavens fall.

My leader, it is about time that you return our country to the age of hope, accountability and the rule of law. As the people’s parliament, we must launch an unprecedented cleansing process to remove moles masquerading as Tambo soldiers.

It would make sense to ask retired leaders such as Thabo Mbeki to investigate the links between the so-called ANC leaders in KZN and the IFP.

There’s no need to keep traitors within the ranks of the ANC and keep looking over your shoulder.

Thus, you must demonstrate a robust spine like you did over the Phala Phala matter and take the section 89 rebels (those who voted for your impeachment) to task.

If need be, strip them of their ANC membership. While at it, get rid of that old windbag Carl Niehaus and his motley crew of RET forces infantry battalion.

Mr President, it’s time for you to effect a cabinet reshuffle (at midnight) that will send shivers down the spine of many at the Union Buildings and Loothuli House.

If we are to return our homeland to the age of hope, all dead wood in the cabinet and Loothuli House must be axed.

The cabinet reshuffle must create tremors from Musina in Limpopo to Durban and West Rand in Gauteng.

I was happy to hear the newly minted (ANC) treasurer-general, Gwen Ramokgopa, say that all former useless ministers drawing ministerial salaries on the ANC payroll will be removed.

Hail the Ramokgopas!

Our country deserves political stability, policy certainty, reliable energy and leaders beyond reproach; in other words, a return to the Age of Hope.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to Christmas lunch with Thuma Mina.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za