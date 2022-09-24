Opinion | All alone on disco night

Stephanie Saville

It was a dark and stormy night.

Yes! I did it!

It’s a newsroom joke that every journalist should aim to start a story with those words at least a few times in their careers.

But, writing in news style, it’s not that easy to do, to be fair.

A column will have to suffice.

It really was a dark and stormy night, and I was home alone.

Was I scared? Nope. Should I have been? Perhaps.

But this column is not about burgeoning crime rates

It was dark at home, because of course, Eskom was load shedding us vigorously.

ALSO READ | Crime vs load shedding

I was alone because the guy was on a course in Johannesburg for the week.

He’s staying with the kids and having a grand old time with them.

I couldn’t go with because of work commitments and I was very sad to miss out.

I haven’t felt so alone because I’ve had work all day and calls to and fro with the guy (a few video calls too, to show me all the latest happenings in the Johannesborough garden).

He’s leaving this morning to come home, but only after they’ve all been to the fete at the local church there.

It’s a highlight on the kids’ calendar and after a break for Covid-19, it’s bound to be a bumper one.

I’m jealous as hell.

There’s nothing we as a family love more than popping into a church fete.

Church people really know how to make food.

It’s the tannies who proudly bake and cook and organise their stalls to the point of pure perfection.

There are strict instructions for him to load the car with fete goods before he leaves.

Hold thumbs I get a koeksister or two. It is Heritage Day after all.

Anyway, so being home alone was a bit weird.

I don’t mind it but it meant extra responsibilities which the guy usually picks up.

I had to set the alarm at night, whereas he usually does it.

And being so out of the loop on alarm workings, I did set it off one night by mistake which gave me an almighty fright.

I confess it stayed off for the rest of the night, in case I did it again.

The downside was that I had to set an alarm on my phone for fear I’d oversleep.

I didn’t but what if I had?

My coffee-bearing alarm clock in the form of the guy each morning was very dearly missed.

It also meant I was in charge of the solar system.

I carry the weight of the importance of that responsibility very diligently, it must be said.

By Friday morning, I had not yet crashed the batteries, despite the cold rainy weather earlier in the week, so I must be doing something right.

I admit to one harried call to the guy when the lights in the house started flashing like a disco and I didn’t know what to do, but it turned out it was feeding itself or something.

I just know he patiently guided me through the process of making the disco stop and the relief was immense.

I have a notepad in which I’ve written down all the instructions in steps but I’ve somehow neglected to make notes on the disco phenomenon.

I shall make it my task for the weekend. “If there happens to be a disco, etc. etc. …”

But, there were certain freedoms that came with having the house to myself.

For example, I could binge-watch the Yorkshire Vet series on Britbox without worrying that he wasn’t tolerating the blood and gore that comes with healing animals quite as well as I was.

I really don’t mind it. (Yes, I don’t only watch the news. There is more to life.)

Give me a good vet programme and I’m as happy as the day is long.

All Creatures Great and Small prompted a rereading of the James Herriot books and I loved each page.

The one vet in the Yorkshire Vet series is James Herriots’ junior vet Peter Wright from his practice in Thirsk, so that piqued my interest.

Another example of the wild abandon I gave into was that I could hang the keys up in any order I liked or even forget to put them on the key rack.

The guy has a system.

It’s a good one, granted, especially when there are two people in the house always looking for keys, but I took some small joy in the rebellion that was putting the keys in a different order or leaving them strewn around a bit.

Home alone in the cold weather at the beginning of the week, meant early showers after work and getting straight into my pyjamas.

I could eat toast with cheese on for supper, every night. And I practically did. Delicious!

The coffee machine was far less demanding with just me around.

Usually it constantly demands water, more beans and to have its grounds emptied every two minutes but with me having only one cup a day, it’s been far more chilled.

We’ve got on fine which is rather nice, but I am excited that come Sunday morning, the guy’ll be the one switching it on. Yay!

I’m sure the neighbours have all missed him too.

I mean to hear a motorbike setting off at 6.30 am each weekday morning probably serves as their alarm.

With all the rain this week (I measured 30 mm), I’m sure he’ll notice the garden has grown when he gets home.

The first roses opened this week too, and I see Sunday’s going to be hot as hell.

Oh, and on Friday morning I heard my first Piet my vrou of the season, and there’s a baby Cape robin chat making its sweet squeaky bicycle wheel noise in the hedge.

Summer’s really here people. Pure bliss. Stay cool like a cranberry.