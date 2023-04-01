Opinion | An ode to things

By Jade Le Roux

“Don’t let your possessions possess you,” the saying cautions.

But there are some possessions I hold dear that I don’t mind being possessed by.

I’m no light packer. Ask anyone who knows me.

ALSO READ | Why second hand luxury bags have become so lucrative

Though every vacation, I make it my utmost goal to try.

I’m obsessive in my attempts.

It’s time consuming.

Hours spent putting items in, taking said items out.

Checking the weather for the umpteenth time, and replacing one item with something else.

Hating myself for being such a painful overthinker and then, at the 11th hour, out of sheer exhaustion, conceding that the suitcase need only close, relatively comfortably.

We moved in March.

So, you can imagine how proud I was when I managed to fit my most precious and treasured belongings into one. Single. Box.

Packing up house and spring cleaning evokes in me a similar obsessive split personality.

One part of me is on a throw-out mission, wherein anything not used in the last six months to a year, is, obviously not needed – Toss!

Then in the next breath, I come across a draft of a letter I wrote to one of my best friends seven years ago when she left for America.

I didn’t know it existed, but suddenly it’s valuable – Keep!

The last time I saw her I was waving her plane off, and today, she’s returning, disillusioned and betrayed by the “land of milk and honey”.

A sobering reminder, that despite it all, South Africa is still home.

The keep-toss continues as I struggle to keep my sentimental streak in check.

Untamed, my room would resemble that of Miss Haversham, sans the cob webs and the white wedding dress and the dreariness.

I’d definitely open the windows and let the light in.

Such is my relationships with things.

Old forgotten things.

Artefacts from my museum of memories.

There’s one box in particular, I retrieve it out from the dark depths of my cupboard.

A small wooden treasure chest containing my most treasured trinkets.

I never look at them, time doesn’t afford the luxury.

But in the event of a fire, that would be the box I’d save.

The contents are like jigsaw puzzles that somehow piece my life together.

A scavenger hunt, full of easter eggs that melt into stories on my tongue. I open it and I’m down the rabbit hole.

Holding that 60 cent coin, dated 1961, with the face of Jan van Riebeeck on it.

A friend gifted it to me in church, probably aged six, while we stood to sing the closing hymn.

He told me it was an Italian coin and I grew up believing it was worth something, especially after polishing it and it shone like gold.

Years later, with a deeper knowledge of history, I dared to look closer at the inscription and realised I’d been conned.

By then I’d built it up so high up on its pedestal, I couldn’t reach it to take it down, so it stayed there among my trove of talismans.

I’ve spent my life trying to find a place to keep it safe — money is easy enough to part with when it’s valuable, how much higher the stakes are when its supposedly worthless.

I place the treasure chest into the big box, filled with all my other important papers.

Photos, notebooks, newspaper clippings — lots of them.

The photo album filled with cards and letters — yes, I keep every card and letter I’ve receive, proudly.

Every few years I need a bigger box.

Gift boxes come in handy for this.

“My life in a box”, is the description I give it, for organised moving purposes.

I chuckle at myself as I pick it up, for over-philosophising the simplest of tasks.

Packing up my junk.

After all, that’s what it would be to everyone else.

Yes, the contents of the box could potentially tell my life story, but in someone else’s hand, they’d read as gibberish.

I mean, what would someone else care for a 60-cent coin?

Or the unravelling string of glass beads I kept in my handbag on my very first day of work — a timid little 20-year-old who felt unqualified for an opportunity I grabbed with both my hands.

Who would care to know how my dear neighbour gifted those beads to me as a lucky charm the day before I started that job.

How about my favourite find: undeveloped old film slides from an antique shop, to compliment my postcard collection (obsession).

When held to the light, the snapshots colour into picturesque scenes of famous tourist destinations, and some seemingly more personal.

The slides appeal to my wanderlust spirit and when I’m sad, it’s the perfect distraction, to live vicariously through a stranger’s eyes.

Then there’s the colourful A5 print of an abstract portrait of a child’s face from Art in The Park a few years back.

I couldn’t take my eyes off it.

The artist must have noticed and gifted me a miniature print of it.

I’ll never forget the artist and my emotional response to her work.

Can you believe it’s April already?

The 59th edition of Art in the Park is a few weeks away, offering the opportunity anew to connect with that wonderful feeling of awe, and the artists whose work ignites it.

There are too many artefacts to accommodate this word count so for now, they’ll stay put in the little chest, at the bottom of my closet in my new home.

Who knows, the next time I open that box, I could be onto my next adventure that requires me packing up again.

Or maybe I’ll be putting down roots. Packing them out, displaying them more prominently.

I think the latter scares me more.

Yes, these possessions do possess me in a sense.

They keep me grounded to the past that guided me to my present.

To any fellow sentimentals (it’s possible Marie Kondo has endangered my breed?), here’s an ode to those cherished “things” which, in whatever form, however insignificantly seeming, their value outweighs the sum of their parts.

• Jade le Roux is an assistant editor of The Witness.