Opinion | Are the criminals taking over?

The recent killing of a German tourist during an attempted robbery has once again thrust the high crime rate of South Africa into the world limelight.

The impression that the world is getting of the country is negative.

And just over a year ago, dramatic and violent images of what was unfolding in KZN and Gauteng during the unrest were beamed around the world.

The July 2021 civil unrest saw people looting malls, shops, etc., and then setting some alight.

The unrest was sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

However, a lot of what happened — the looting and rioting — were not undertaken by people who supported Zuma.

People just joined in to get free goods.

Since the unrest in Pietermaritzburg, crime has escalated in the city.

Could it be because criminals saw how vulnerable and defenceless most people are, and they are now taking advantage of us?

Last month, The Witness reported on an attempted looting at a shop in Retief Street which led to most shops in the road being closed.

It is alleged that a group of people started to loot a shop after the owner beat a vagrant who he thought had stolen a loaf of bread from a trolley he was pushing.

In June, attempts to loot shops in the Hammarsdale Junction Mall in eThekwini were thwarted.

The attempted looting followed calls for a national shutdown in protest of rising petrol prices.

Another incident comes to mind that never made it into the media.

Late last year, I went into a clothing shop at a shopping centre in my area while wearing a few pieces of gold jewellery

I am a familiar face at the shop so when one of the sales people spotted me, she came rushing towards me.

She told me that I should no longer wear anything valuable when I visit the mall.

Why, I asked?

She said that three men had gone into the shop, had filled their baskets with clothes and then walked out.

When the guard tried to stop them, he was told to back off or face the consequences.

She said that he was too scared to do anything and was unarmed.

That scared me terribly.

Since when do people go into shops, take what they want and then just leave?

When it comes to crime in Pietermaritzburg or any other city in the country for that matter, there are some areas that are considered safer than others, but for how long will this be the case if things carry on the way they are?

A few months ago, I was sitting outside and saw a woman walking across the road.

A VW Golf stopped alongside her. A man got out of the car and grabbed the woman’s handbag.

She screamed for help.

It all happened so fast.

Before I even realised what had unfolded in front of me, the car sped off.

The woman cried hysterically, she was not physically injured but had lost her cellphone, her purse, all her cards and her identity document.

Except to calm her down and offer to take her to where she needed to go, I was not much help at all.

I was not in a financial position to replace her phone or anything else she had lost.

I also did not really get a good look at the man who grabbed her bag, nor did I take down the number plate of the car.

That day, she felt helpless and so did I.

My mind could not help wondering how many people these criminals have stolen from.

Prior to the unrest, I personally had not come across such cases where criminals were brazen enough to go into shops and just help themselves.

Did the unrest open a portal for criminal elements to thrive, knowing that they can get away with whatever they want?

Government needs to start taking action before South Africa turns into Gotham City.

And action does not mean brainstorming for days to come up with impressive strategies on paper which never materialise in real life.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Batman was around to save our beloved country.

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor of The Witness.