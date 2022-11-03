Opinion | Are we ready to listen to the men?

Londiwe Xulu

On November 25, the 16 days of activism will start where we will see various campaigns by different people and government officials calling for an end to gender- based violence (GBV).



The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which will run until December 10, is: “Unite! Activism to end violence against women and girls.”



Non-profit organisations, including the Tears Foundation, which is a South African-based non-profit organisation that assists victims of GBV, recently spoke to The Witness about shifting the focus on combating GBV to involving the men of this country to speak out.



They said that this year they are calling for male voices to amplify the voices of women, to step up, stand up and speak up for their mothers, daughters, wives, sisters, grandmothers, cousins and aunts.



GBV against women and children

The number of GBV cases against women and children is increasing each day, with grandmothers as old as 84 years being raped by men young enough to be their grandchildren.

Earlier this month, a grandmother was raped by a 25-year-old man in Esibizane village near Creighton, KwaZulu-Natal.

The man fell asleep after the rape and that’s when she managed to run from the house to ask for help. She died weeks after the ordeal, after being admitted to hospital twice.



According to a local councillor, another grandmother was raped not so long ago in the same area. Also in the area, two high school girls were hacked to death not so long ago.



I wonder what is wrong with the world, and with men, that they do such a thing. What happened to respecting our elders?



However, I also can’t stop thinking about how many men experience abuse and rape by our fellow mothers and sisters. There was a man who was crying for help for being abused by his wife, who is a police officer.

GBV against men

He spoke out, asked for help, and many spoke in support of him while some passed judgmental comments.



So many people still hold on to the notion that men can’t be weak and cannot be abused by women, which makes it hard for many men to speak out. So, while we are asking men to end violence against women and young girls, when are we going to start listening to their stories without judgment? Are we even ready?



I hope pupils who are learning about GBV at school are not told its only against women and children. Surely teaching them that young boys can also be abused and raped will shed light on this topic and we will start seeing the real statistics of male abuse. I’m sure the numbers are not a true reflection of what men face behind closed doors.

I am not an expert but from observing and writing about a number of gender-based violence cases, at times one’s past plays a huge role. Either the person enduring the abuse and refusing help in the name of “he will change” has a background influencing their decision, or the man abusing the woman experienced trauma in the past.

Someone once tweeted asking if men have been raped and I wasn’t that shocked at people’s responses. Even though some of them were disturbing and sad, what most of them said wasn’t so surprising.



How many men have had older women calling them their “husband”, or had compliments passed about them while growing up, similar to the compliments men pass to young girls about how they are growing well, going so far as complimenting their bodies. There are women who do that too.



A number of men who replied to that tweet spoke of how their first sexual experience was through rape by women older than them. Some of these women were close family friends and others were neighbours.



Others went on to say that they had been raped in their adult life but who do they talk to because they would be viewed as weak, or would have people laugh at them.

Going through those twitter replies, I asked myself, when we are going to start highlighting the abuse that men go through. Are we ready for them to speak out; and to listen, not judge, and actually help them as well?