Opinion | Arms spinning, legs ‘woking’, we do our best

By Stephanie Saville

“Wok, wok, wok!”

Anyone who comes past my office at work on any day where I can grab 30 minutes for a break, is sure to hear these words, if they press their ear to my door, emanating from the deliberately hushed tones of my PC.

“Wok, wok, wok!”

I turn the volume down a little more.

No one else should be subjected to this.

No, it’s not a Chinese cooking programme urging me to place my perfectly julienned veg in the pan

heating on my invisible stove.

It’s just the accent of the American woman in the walking exercise programme I do with my colleague, Narona Bisram, when we get a gap at work.

If you’ve never tried a step program at lunchtime, I highly recommend it.

We all need a break in our day somewhere and it’s the perfect energiser to set us up for the afternoon back at our desks.

We all know sitting is the new smoking.

We sit perpetually at work.

We also snack.

(Journalists in particular are always nibbling on something, and generally it’s not the most healthy food.

Are any of you at other workplaces noticing that two-minute noodles are a massive lunchtime trend?)

I try to resist as much as I can, but it’s become a problem.

Open my cupboard at work and you’ll find my not insubstantial stash of snackable options.

I used to use the spinning bike at the old Witness premises, and Narona would use the treadmill, but while we were moving and getting our gym here in the city sorted out, Narona and I came across the step videos online which are easy to do, don’t require much space at all and, I have to add, are quite a lot of fun, especially when done together.

When we can spare the time for a lunch break at the same time, we shut my office door, put my laptop on the table and, under the grave portrait of David Dale Buchanan, Witness founder 177 years ago, pick a workout to do.

I sometimes wonder what he’d think.

I was rather weak in my attempts to keep up in the beginning, I have to admit.

We started with 10-minute slots and as we built up our fitness, strength and confidence, we’d do 15 minutes, 20 minutes and can now puff and pant our way through 30 minutes, and if time allows, do a cool-down stretch programme too.

Oh, how proud we are of ourselves.

We cajole and encourage each other as gym partners should and serve as the conscience of the other when we’re not quite in the mood for an elevated heart rate.

The Wok woman’s step tutorials are good.

She’s grating, but good.

Her exercises are doable, but she’s evangelical in her enthusiasm for them.

You don’t know if you want to burst into song extolling the virtues of exercise or bust a gut trying to keep up.

It’s not just marching on the spot for those who don’t know, although much of it is exactly that.

(“Woking, we always come back to woking!”)

There are side steps, walking forwards for two steps and back for two (a particular favourite, we’ve found), leg lifts and kicks.

There are skaders (skaters) and tap outs, with lots of wok, wok, wok in between.

She speaks in a rather piercing U.S. tone and talks to the screen and her cohort of near-perfect American gym bunnies, as though we’re all a rather reluctant group of school children.

She laughs at everything she says. It’s so strange. It’s a tad annoying.

The Wok woman has a man in her group who is clearly overweight, but he’s the class clown and is, maddeningly, way fitter than he looks.

She also, just to shame us even more, has an 80-something-year-old woman in her one class.

As we grew too used to the Wok woman, we came across Rocky.

Rocky’s video is great but OMG is she hyped up. We have to be in the right mood for her and be feeling very strong.

We really couldn’t genuinely keep up if we tried, although we do try, very hard.

She encourages us with such real enthusiasm in her voice that you truly want to do well for her.

We’d be letting her down if we didn’t do our absolute best.

We try Rocky, we try!

Then there’s another woman we’ve found who we love best of all.

She doesn’t speak at all!

Not a word.

It’s bliss.

The music she uses as the background for the exercise sessions is generally themed.

So, we’ve done our thing to some nostalgic 80s hits, Abba-backgrounded workouts and Bee Gees dance steps.

We sing along in our heads and it really feels like a calmer experience with her.

I think she’s a physio, by the way.

She has that composed but firm vibe I get from my utterly marvellous physio.

The non-speaker is totally obsessed with arms, working them as hard as our legs.

In the beginning we couldn’t finish the arms parts from a 10-minute session, but now we happily do 30 minutes of our arms flinging around the room, shadow boxing and imitating windmills.

Don’t get in the way!

You’ll get hurt.

It has to be said, that Narona and I aren’t as well turned out as the TV lot.

We don’t have the latest fashion in gym clothes, or sweatbands on our wrists, and my gym shoes came from Checkers Brookside when it was new the first time.

While Narona has the arm movements down to a T, I lack grace.

It can’t be pretty to watch.

Sometimes we can’t keep up, and we don’t always keep time.

I wouldn’t want to do these exercises in front of anyone but her. We’re not self-conscious in front of each other and I love her for that.

Sometimes we lose our balance and there are one or two things we can’t do and will probably never be able to.

We laugh a lot when we get things wrong.

But we try, and we practise hard, and that’s the main thing.

We’ve got better, and we are brimming with pride in ourselves after every session.

So my dears, sometimes enthusiasm is enough.

We’re living proof of that.

On the home front, the new floor is in, and it looks rather nice as part of the tapestry that makes up our house.

I’m packing back my clothes and sorting out all the cupboards today.

Yay!

The chaos is almost over.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.