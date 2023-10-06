Opinion | Art not for art’s sake

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I have recently returned from an invigorating literary event, the inaugural

Ingcayizivele Book Festival held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province, organised by the BookHive Book Club.

The book club founder, Bobo Lukhele, is an industrious literary enthusiast, reader, journalist and author.

She has supported my literary endeavours for the past five years without expecting a reward.

I now know that she does the same for hundreds we write to build a nation, hold power to account, and serve as the conscience of our homeland of others. What a beautiful soul.

ALSO READ | SA is much poorer after the death of activist and stalwart Coovadia

As a country, people like Bobo and many others like her, mostly women, should be supported by your government, my leader, to do more than just host a one-day literary festival.

During the festival, we had robust engagements with our audiences on “Political Chronicles”, examining the state of the nation. I participated and told the audience that you are South

Africa’s last hope; no one believed me. The trust deficit between the governor and the governed is widening.

However, we did impress a Swazi national, activist and panellist, Mancoba Mabuza, with our openness to criticise our leaders and still sleep peacefully at night.

Yet another Swazi national said something disturbing: when he was still based in Swaziland (Eswatini), the most significant outing among the youth was taking one’s girlfriend/ partner/boyfriend to South Africa as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

ALSO READ | Classic vinyl records still hold the hearts of many

He said: “If you asked your girlfriend today to holiday with you in South Africa, she’d refuse outright, saying, ‘I can’t go back to the dark ages.’”

I was pained by this, my President.

We also delved into the art of self-pleasure during the scintillating panel discussion in “Romantic Repertoire”. We even had a resident relationship coach, the “Coach of the Pandemic”, for dating (Umjolo).

And, of course, there’s the perennial South African question: do we write to express or to impress? On this panel, we simply had to include the versatile author and gay activist Welcome Mandla Lishivha, famed for The Boy on the Run.

The most challenging discussion was: “The Importance of Archiving Our Cultural Histories”. The panel included heavyweights in journalism and veterans such as Sam Mathe and Lucas Ledwaba, in conversation with Sizwe samaYende.

I was moved to tears by Ledwaba’s take on the meaning of land, the impact of dislocation on the psyche of the victims, and, of course, the failure of land reform in our country.

ALSO READ | Artworks to celebrate Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary

I told the audience my story of how my family was uprooted during the apartheid-sanctioned mass removals in the 1960s from Vryheid to a barren village in Eshowe. My father relocated the family again in 1997 to settle in Ulundi.

Although it wasn’t state-driven, the impact on one’s emotional attachment to their land of birth is the same. The meaning of dislocation became real for me this year when, after 20 years, I

returned to the ruins of our family home in Eshowe. I couldn’t find any trace that we once lived there.

I broke down and cried. I would have been content to see marked graves or decaying structures. I plead with you, my leader, to read Ledwaba’s seminal work, A Desire to Return to the Ruins. It delves into the contentious land-reform and restitution issues in post-apartheid SA.

Mr President, we must literally put rands and cents into the pockets of creatives and literary enthusiasts if we are serious about building a cohesive society for which our forebears struggled and paid the ultimate price.

We do not produce art for art’s sake. We are part of the ecosystem that seeks to broaden the horizons of citizens (our readers), strengthen the literacy foundations now at an all-time low among school-going children, and provide entertainment for the multitudes.

ALSO READ | Printed books still have fans

On the flip side, we write to build a nation, hold power to account, and serve as the conscience of our homeland. We are not mascots for frivolity. We are professionals engaged in a serious endeavour that will outlive us and, as it were, transcend eternity. So far, we have received crumbs from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. I was paid an appearance fee of R400, an insult.

In all honesty, my message to you, Comrade Leadership, is to heed the wise words of Nigerian novelist Ben Okri, who warned: “To poison a nation, poison its stories. A demoralised nation tells demoralised stories to itself.”

Mr President, please help us avoid becoming demoralised and to continue telling our own stories in our languages, using our unique repertoires, “to express, not impress”.

Till next week, my man.