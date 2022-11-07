Opinion | Beggars on the freeway

Nompilo Kunene

Did you know that beggars now stand along traffic-jammed freeways begging for money? I kid you not!

I’ve seen the same man standing along the N3 freeway in Pietermaritzburg between the Ohrtmann Road and New England Road twice now.

I usually see this particular man on my drive home begging at the traffic lights after the off ramp into New England Road.

So, when I saw him begging on the freeway, I initially found this funny. Because really now, who begs on the freeway? But the issue of beggars is not a funny one, it’s concerning.

Beggars asking for money at traffic junctions is now a common sight across the city. I reckon that the best solutions to getting rid of beggars is to stop giving them a reason to come back. Stop giving money to beggars.

Having the police chase beggars away doesn’t help, they’ll most likely just come back to the exact same spot the next day.

Giving them extra cash also doesn’t help, it will just make them come back.

Diving in deeper and actually helping the individual beggar in an attempt to get them off the street might help that one person, but this too could go either way.

You can either help an honest young person off the streets, but their spot will be occupied by another beggar the next day, or you might be swindled by a smooth-talking scamster who has no intentions or desires to get off the streets.

Unfortunately, many people have sadly fallen for this, and after spending a couple of hundred, and even thousands of rands, they find the same person begging at a different spot. I imagine it’s not the greatest feeling. I never give beggars money.

Seeing young, fully-able people begging for money, not jobs, on the streets come rain or sunshine irks me.

My late-father once offered a young man begging on the streets a piecemeal job to clear out some building rubble from our home for a decent daily pay, but he straight up declined the job.

Most of the youngsters begging on our street corners are not begging for a job, they want money. They say they need money for food but we all know most want the money to feed their drug addictions.

So basically, I must wake up early every morning and go to work in order to afford to pay my bills and buy food for my family.

But everyday on my drive home, as exhausted as I am, and with my work stress, I must spare at least four R2s every day for all the beggars I drive pass.

It makes no financial sense for me.

What am I getting from that person for my R2?

Nothing. Instead, tomorrow when he sees my car, he’ll come running asking for another R2. That’s not fair.

At least with a car guard they help you park and pull out. I honestly have no faith in their skills of ensuring that my car is still there when I get back, but at least I still get some sort of service from them so I’m more than happy paying them.

Despite finding a beggar at almost every intersection in Pietermaritzburg, its not easy driving off without giving them anything, especially if you have your window down and they use that opportunity to tell you their sob story.

We’re human and its human nature to sympathise with other people.

Here’s something that always works for me.

Make sure your window is closed when pulling up at an intersection, everyone should already be doing this anyway for safety reasons.

Avoid eye contact, the minute you make eye contact they’ve got you, so avoid it at all costs. If necessary, maybe if the person is standing right by your window, do the ‘no money hand gesture’, still avoiding eye contact, or just shrug.

That always works for me.

A colleague of mine recently wrote an article about the increasing number of people who are begging at traffic lights in Pietermaritzburg and how this is threatening the economy of the city.

In the article, Business Fighting Crime chairperson Kantha Naidoo said that if so many people are allowed to continue begging then this will deter businesses from investing in the capital city.

Naidoo said the city needs urgent intervention by all parties, failing which there will be no capital of the province because businesses will close.

“People will move out of the city; skills will be lost and the once beautiful and clean Pietermaritzburg will be a memory from the past.

“Shoppers are avoiding certain areas as they feel vulnerable. Businesses are being burgled every day, and the inconvenience and cost related to these thefts affect normal trade. People fear driving on certain roads as they are afraid they will be accosted,” said Naidoo.

There’s only so much that the government and municipalities can do about the issue of beggars.

What will put a stop to this is for us to stop giving them extra change.

If you really do want to give to the less fortunate, rather donate to homeless shelters and NGOs who are dedicated to helping the homeless.