Opinion | Best of luck, Mr Mapholoba

Stephanie Saville

It was a dark and stormy night.

Whoo hoo! I’ve done it again.

Please indulge me.

I have to have fun while I write my columns so it doesn’t become a chore.)

Anyway, I was out at a Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business function last week representing The Witness.

Come storm, come rain and even hail, and boy, did it come down, nothing would have kept me away.

There was a special reason for my extra enthusiasm for a Chamber dinner, not that I don’t always enjoy them thoroughly.

Besides a presentation by the legendary Ina Cronje of Trade and Investment KZN, the new municipal manager of Msunduzi, Lulamile Mapholoba was to speak.

Now, for those who don’t know me well in the work context, I pride myself as a council nerd.

I can ramble on for hours, and I frequently do, on matters municipal.

Long after other people’s eyes glaze over with boredom, my eyes will still be glittering.

Municipalities, Msunduzi in particular, matter.

They are a crucial sphere of government because they affect how we live our daily lives.

They attract or repel residents.

They make or break businesses with their services or lack thereof.

They have the ability to turn a place with little going for it into an economic hub, or convert a thriving city into a backwater dump.

Back to Mapholoba. I’m not going to delve too much into what the man said, because it was off the record and I wasn’t taking notes.

But, suffice to say that I think there’s a good chance we may just have the right guy for this oh-so-important job.

On introducing myself to him, Mapholoba was gracious.

I, in turn, was grateful.

You see, previous municipal managers have not been too fond of me.

I have a habit of pissing them off, if I’m honest.

I’ve written columns which they’ve seen as direct criticism of them and they didn’t like the fact that coverage of municipal matters in this newspaper is beyond pandering to fear or favour.

We’re not going to not write a story because they didn’t bother to answer the questions we posed to them about it, or because they said it’s an internal matter or because they lawyered-up or write threatening letters.

We’re not amateurs. (The Witness has only been doing this for 176 years, after all.)

We take our watchdog role very seriously, especially when it comes to local government in our beloved capital city.

We don’t hold back on criticism when Msunduzi (or other municipalities) get it wrong.

We don’t sugar-coat the facts.

We’ve told the stories of dire levels of service delivery and let you have your say on them, publishing countless opinion pieces and letters which deal with Msunduzi’s various shortcomings.

Let me tell you right now, Mapholoba did not hold any of this against me

I got a genuine sense that he respected the fact that we, as The Witness, do our job.

Truth be told, I don’t envy him.

He has an uphill battle ahead of him. He’s aware of that too, but seemingly does not balk from the responsibilities that come with the job.

He’s taken time to meet business. He’s met the ratepayers.

He knows what he has to do and has the will to do it.

But, Rome wasn’t built in a day. (It also did not crash in a day, as we know …)

If Mapholoba can arrest the decline and take the city forward in small tangible steps, he will have achieved something.

He spoke off the cuff at the event, revealing a quiet wisdom, a deep insight and a profound sense of what is needed to improve the functioning of the municipality.

He gave the impression of having his finger on the pulse of what occurs there and his pragmatic knowledge of municipal matters qualifies him to form the opinions he has.

He knows this ailing city needs urgent attention. He now has to gather the resources and the competence of those working with him to rescue it.

I was not the only one at the gathering who was impressed.

Big business players expressed a willingness to work with him and make this city a place we can all be proud of again.

As I was leaving the event, I was struck by the message that Chamber CEO Melanie Veness keeps hammering home lately: “We have to find the magic.”

We live in a city that has decayed rapidly.

It’s my fervent hope that Mapholoba is part of that magic that we need to breathe new life into Msunduzi.

It’s another that he be allowed to do his work unhindered.

I hope the unions work with him.

I hope he can root out the staff who are working against the principals of serving the public with ethics and a genuine will to do their jobs properly.

I hope he gets the respect he needs, to do what needs to be done.

Before I left, the storm had broken.

I’d watched Mapholoba consult his phone often.

He’s part of many Whatsapp service-delivery groups, he said, and he was keeping an eye on them.

With a violent storm over the city, I sympathised with him, thinking of the potential for electricity lines going down, rivers rising and wind damage.

Luckily, I had pole position, but as I ran to my car, my frock was drenched.

I drove home with my windscreen wipers on their fastest mode.

There were lightning bolts zapping the air around me.

The thunder crashed. Yee-hah! It was thrilling.

I think I smiled the whole way home at the sheer excitement of the drive.

My fun ended when I hit a pothole camouflaged by the slick wet road.

I was jolted back from wonder and exuberance at the night storm (and finding the magic, Mel), to the reality of a city that desperately needs urgent attention from a professional person who knows how to start us on the track to recovery.

This is why we need Mapholoba to succeed, people.

This is why we have to give him a chance.

As I always write when a new MM joins our municipality, watch this space.

We’ll let you know how he does. Good luck, Mr Mapholoba. I sincerely mean it.

No one wants you to succeed more than we do.