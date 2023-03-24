Opinion | Big shutdown 2.0

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I cannot express enough gratitude for your recent efforts during the “national shutdown” to safeguard the hard-won freedoms in our Bill of Rights.

My leader, your swift action prevented the destruction of countless lives and protected livelihoods.

Your deployment of security forces, including the army, to stop intimidation and destruction of property was truly commendable.

ALSO READ | EFF must ditch ‘insignificant leftists’ if they want to be taken seriously

According to the Police minister, we even “arrested” 24 300 tyres, including some of foreign origin.

As a satirist-in-chief and eHabeni warrior, I couldn’t help but chuckle at this week’s “shutdown” organised by the red berets, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which they proclaimed as “the most successful shutdown in the history of South Africa”.

It reminded me of the old saying: “all that glitters is not gold.”

EFF shutdown

While the EFF may have glittered with media attention, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the real victims of shutdowns are often the working class, those who rely on daily wages or run small-scale businesses.

Shutdowns are merely a minor inconvenience for those in more economically comfortable positions, such as the EFF’s leader Julius Malema and his motley crew of toy ground forces.

The EFF’s claims of success regarding the decrease in load-shedding stages are highly questionable, to say the least.

It is akin to a hare taking credit for the sunrise.

The reality is that the decrease resulted from improvements in generation capacity and good performance at power plants.

Therefore, the EFF’s assertions that the shutdown was the cause of this decrease are as false as the seven-headed snake mythology.

ALSO READ | Opposition parties in KZN say the protests only highlighted EFF’s lack of support

But perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the shutdown was the missed opportunity to galvanise the poor and working class under a united banner to demand a reset of our national politics.

Instead, civil society organisations ranging from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to Defend our Democracy, and the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), denounced the shutdown as a weapon that sought to deepen the crisis for narrow party-political gains.

It’s like a pack of wolves fighting over a bone, leaving nothing but scraps for the rest of us.

In light of this, I urge you, my leader, to continue advocating for the protection of our hard-won freedoms and to work towards creating a society that truly values the human rights of all people, especially the most vulnerable among us.

We hope to move forward as a society by leading with integrity and a steadfast commitment to the common good.

As citizens, we must hold our leaders and political parties accountable for their actions and promises.

We should not be swayed by grandiose claims of success, mainly when they are based on little more than smoke and mirrors.

We need leaders who are as true as a compass, pointing us in the right direction and guiding us through the raging storms.

The Big shutdown

Moreover, Mr President, it’s high time that we consider a government-induced national shutdown to address some of the pressing issues in our society.

I propose we shut down Eskom cartels, construction mafia, izinkabi, fanciful business forums, and gender-based violence once and for all.

We can call it the “Big Shutdown”.

It could be a national event where all South Africans unite to root out corruption, exploitation, and violence in our communities.

Imagine a world where we can unite to rid our country of these nefarious forces. Imagine the joy and relief on the faces of women who can walk the streets without fear, business owners who can operate without being extorted, and ordinary citizens who can live in peace, comfort and security.

The possibilities are endless.

I know it’s easier said than done, but we must start somewhere.

As the saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day”, and neither will our country be transformed overnight.

But with exemplary leadership, commitment and collective effort, we can achieve the impossible.

So, Mr President, I implore you to consider this proposal seriously.

ALSO READ | EFF Shutdown: Over 500 arrested during EFF Shutdown

Let’s step boldly towards a brighter future for all South Africans.

Let’s shut down the forces of sleaze and anarchy that plague our society, and let’s do it together.

Mr President, I urge you to continue to work towards creating a society that upholds the rule of law and social justice, truly values the rights of all people, and holds accountable those who seek to undermine these rights for their own narrow political gain.

Let us be like a tree, rooted in justice and equality and reaching the bright horizon of a Better Life for All.

Till next week, my man. “Send me.”