Opinion | Bitter memories

Witness Reporter

Cyril Madlala

Forced removals must rank among the most evil and heartless practices during the days of apartheid.

It is estimated that some 3,5 millions black South Africans were moved from their homes against their will between 1960 and 1983.

It is therefore understandable that this democratic government, founded on the principles of a Bill of Rights, would be most reluctant to act in a manner that draws unfavourable parallels with the erstwhile regime.

Many of the older generation still harbour bitter memories of what happened in Sophiatown in Johannesburg, District Six in Cape Town, Cato Manor in Durban, Dimbaza in King Williams Town’s and many other parts of the country.

The Association for Rural Advancement in Pietermaritzburg waged a gallant struggle against forced removals in KwaZulu-Natal and documented many accounts of anguish and despair as communities were being uprooted and dumped kilometres away.

Today some are involved in protracted red-tape battles with authorities for the restoration of their lands.

It is often an emotional affair as they recall how the graves of their forefathers were desecrated in order to settle white farmers.

Africans, Indians and coloureds bore the brunt of the Group Areas Act as they had to move to segregated residential areas as the rulers of the day implemented their divide-and-rule strategies.

Townships were established for Africans in far-flung locations, giving birth to Umlazi, Soweto, Gugulethu and other similar settlements we see today.

Physical force was not always used to implement mass removals.

Sometimes living conditions were made unbearable, such as when farming communities were forced to cull their livestock or were afforded access to limited grazing land.

Families that longed to educate their children found labour tenancy unworkable.

They could not remain on the farms if they opted for an education instead of ploughing the fields of the landlord.

In short, forced removals represent a sad chapter in our history many would rather close.

That seems to be the attitude of government and municipal authorities in KZN as natural disasters wreak havoc among communities that have settled in unsafe locations where they are vulnerable to flooding disasters.

In many parts of the province, mansions and luxurious villas are being built on Ingonyama Trust land without the involvement of the local municipalities which need to provide water, electricity and amenities after proper town-planning procedures have been followed.

In these settlements there is no proper provision for roads, schools and clinics.

Needless to say, the structures sprouting all over do not all have the necessary approvals by construction experts.

Perhaps more pertinent is the recent heart-wrenching story of an eight-year-old girl from Peace Valley in Pietermaritzburg.

She was swept away as she and her mother tried to cross a local low-level bridge.

In April last year, two sisters suffered a similar fate.

The government has been consistent in warning people to desist from settling in these unsafe places.

The calls go unheeded.

People desperate for accommodation will not budge because the settlements are closer to places of employment and other amenities.

Yet when the inevitable happens, government has to provide emergency shelter and take care of people who refuse to listen.

It could be that the spirit of ubuntu is in abundance in KZN.

In other parts of the country, and in particular Gauteng, the forced removal of people from their homes is back in this new South Africa.

The justification is that they are being offered improved living conditions and thus a better quality of life.

The City of Johannesburg is also ruthless in demolishing illegal structures, even when life savings have been invested in them.

There is no such enthusiasm in KZN.

The result is that regardless of the resources that government invests to improve the living conditions of communities in Jika Joe in Pietermaritzburg or Claire Estate in Durban, the slums are never cleared.

The water pipes remain inaccessible because they are underneath illegal structures.

Children are electrocuted as they navigate around illegally connected wires hanging over deep puddles of illegally connected water.

Surely, if the intentions are noble, it should be acceptable for the government to remove people forcibly, for their own good.

Some will argue that gone are the days when a government could decide on behalf of the people what was good for them.

But surely, in a constitutional democracy such as ours, the government has a mandate to act in the best interests of the most vulnerable, even if that includes forcing them to move from unsafe locations.

With the elections in 2024, no political party will want to open the wounds of apartheid-era forced removals or rekindle those sad memories

But sometimes governments have no option but to take unpopular decisions, especially if the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl has been snuffed out so tragically.

• Cyril Madlala is a columnist at large for The Witness