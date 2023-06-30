Opinion | Bull attack and the NHI

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, greetings!

Mr President, I hope this letter finds you in good spirits.

I come bearing news of a rather humorous and colourful tale.

Believe it or not, I have survived a bull attack!

Yes, indeed!

This unexpected incident took place on June 13.

To give you a quick run down, the bull had escaped and was causing a ruckus.

We corralled it and put ropes around it to prevent mischief.

Then, someone suggested we release the bull while holding it down with the rope.

And guess who held the rope?

Yours truly, the brave soul.

So there I was, the sole guardian of this rebellious bull, unaware of what awaited me.

With a sudden burst of energy, the bull yanked me into the air, and I landed face-down in a grassy area with scattered stones.

The result of this unfortunate encounter?

Fractured ribcage and injuries to multiple areas: left arm (near elbow and shoulder), left eye (above and below), right leg, and even my big toe felt the bull’s fury.

On a lighter note, the village had quite a feast the next day, enjoying the bull’s curry.

Talk about the ferocity of a cornered bull, right?

What adds to the peculiarity is the timing.

National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill

The National Assembly passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill just 24 hours before the incident.

This bill is bound to sound the death knell for private health care.

My leader, fate had a hand in this as the bull attacked me in Ulundi, a forgotten rural village.

The prospect of seeking treatment at the infamous Nkonjeni hospital, known as the “hospital of death” due to its doctor shortage, filled me with apprehension.

Amid the chaos and pain, a glimmer of hope appeared. I thought of seeking assistance from the only working public hospital, Ceza Hospital, which is about 60 km away, but civil service regulations dashed my hopes.

According to the rules, if one requires a public ambulance, they must be transported to the nearest public hospital.

In my case, that meant the dreaded Nkonjeni.

It became abundantly clear that my only viable alternative was Nongoma Private Hospital, a mere 56 km away, which required the availability of a private ambulance.

In my desperate search for a way out of this predicament, I was told about a private clinic.

Can you imagine the relief I felt?

This saviour of a clinic was none other than Unjani Clinic, which means, “How are you?” in both Zulu and Xhosa.

Unjani Clinic embodies the vision of providing communities with high-quality, private and affordable health-care services.

So, I hopped into my car and drove myself to the clinic.

Upon arrival, the nurse at the clinic provided me with exceptional care.

She cleaned and dressed my wounds and prescribed medications like Actamol, Betamox and Bren.

It was a refreshing experience, unlike the typical Panado treatment in public clinics.

Comprehensive care

The comprehensive care I received was of the highest standard, all for a modest fee of R300 and done within 40 minutes since the incident.

It was a far cry from the frustrating queues and encounters with rude civil servants that plague public clinics.

Quite a contrast to the heartbreaking sight of paramedics seeking solace in shisa nyama, as witnessed in uMlazi.

Upon returning to Pretoria from Ulundi, I visited Zuid Afrikaans Hospital for further medical attention.

The doctor there praised the exceptional job done by the nurses at Unjani Clinic, with a special shout-out to Sister Sokhulu.

Since the incident, I’ve been changing dressings every other day.

At Unjani Clinic, the service cost me R100, while at Dis-Chem it was R130.

Both experiences were marked by prompt delivery, genuine smiles and compassionate care, quite a departure from heart-wrenching stories about newborn babies in cupboards in your medical facilities.

Heaven forbid, but if a similar incident were to occur in the era of the NHI, I would likely find myself lying in a ditch somewhere with infected wounds, destined for an early grave.

My dear leader, I implore you to focus on improving the government health system rather than targeting the middle class and their private health care.

As a patient under private health, I only missed one day of work in the past 14 days due to my wounds.

Until next week, my man.

Send me to the NHI Crisis Committee!