Opinion | Busi, my Busi

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, I pleaded with you multiple times not to hit my Busi; Busisiwe “suspended public protector” Mkhwebane in the nether regions, instead, you gave her a kick in the teeth by suspending her unlawfully.

This week you informed your goons (allegedly), and the acting public protector, to evict her from a rent-free abode in the exclusive Pretoria suburb of the high and mighty, i.e. cabinet ministers.

That’s too bad.

What a let down!

Not so long ago, you, by proclamation, decreed that your ministers and their sidekicks didn’t have to pay for water and electricity while living it up in rent-free accommodation.

You only put brakes on the revised Ministerial Handbook offering further perks to the pampered executive, after pressure from the commentariat and the West-influenced SA media.

My leader, what did Busi ever do to you to deserve such harsh treatment?

Are you aware that she relocated to this exclusive suburb against her wishes for security reasons?

If in doubt, check the authorisation for her relocation, it was signed at the high level of your government by former minister Nathi “Mr Fire Pool” Nhleko, he of sweating bucket loads on live telly.

At a modest R55 000 a month rent in 2017, a house on the Bryntirion Estate was going for a song.

After all, her life was in danger from possibly the three unnamed foreign intelligence agencies hounding uBaba ka Duduzane since the early 1990s.

In desperation, Busi has pleaded: “I would require a ‘letter of confirmation’ from the SAPS that the police have been informed about my vacating the residence and [can confirm] that I am no longer under any high-risk category.”

Poor Busi, I fear for my Babe, uBabes wamaRemedial Actions that are rebuffed by the courts that are in anyway “full of colonial mentality”.

My leader, Busi has given herself to her homeland ahead of her personal interests.

She has worked for the people; from her stellar service to the Home Affairs Department and the erstwhile National Intelligence Agency, she has been nothing but a dutiful and honest servant of the law.

In another magnanimous act, she agreed to be our public protector, a post that pays her less than her legal team headed by another unselfish citizen, Advocate Dali Mpofu SC.

Evidence at the “kangaroo” parliamentary hearing showed that between 2016 and 2022, R147 million of the R159 million set aside for professional and consulting services constituted legal fees.

What is R147 million between legal fundis?

As an advocate of the high court, Busi can command nothing less than R100 000 per day as a legal representative of former minister and corruption accused Bongani Bongo, or even suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Yet she serves at the behest of parliament for a paltry R2,3 million annual salary and R10 million end-of-term “golden handshake”.

My leader, I know chauvinism when I see it.

Even the ongoing so-called parliamentary impeachment (Section 194 inquiry) has Phala Phala written all over it.

It is a ruse because you, as my leader, are no longer unimpeachable, a gold standard we require from you, but not all our leaders such as uBaba.

He is an undisputed anti-West crusader with anti-poisonous muthi from Russia to boot.

He, Führer of iNkandla and conqueror of Polokwane, can’t be judged by the standards set in the Western capitals of the world by people who lack integrity due to the deadly colonialism sport of yesteryear. I digress.

Mr President, your relentless pursuit of Busi make no sense to me.

I mean, you have given her a bloody nose multiple times in all SA courts; was that not enough?

This is a classic animal farm — your ministers deserve the perks but not my dear Busi.

Speaking of the rent-free crowd, my daughter Nonku, the pride and joy of the Mncube clan, turned 18 years old this week.

Geez, I waited so long for this moment.

I served her papers on Wednesday morning, removing the 2004 Children’s Handbook, which allowed her rent-free living, three meals a day, free clothing and chauffeur rides whenever she pleased.

She gave me a weak smile when I told her.

My guess is that she thinks it is a joke.

I must be careful, though; she may report me to Busi.

Busi is us, we are Busi!

Wathint’ uBusi wathint’ imbokodo, uzophenywa.

Till next week, my man.

Send me.