Opinion | Buthelezi’s endgame

By Clive Ndou

While IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s dying wish for the party to cozy up to its fierce rival the ANC could in the end prove disastrous to the IFP, history shows it was a political endgame he could not have avoided.

Towards the end of his life, Buthelezi, who died three weeks ago, was becoming impatient over the failure by the leaders of the IFP and ANC to talk to bring the two political parties closer to each other.

Addressing mourners during Buthelezi’s funeral held in Ulundi a week ago, Buthelezi’s son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, revealed that his father confessed to a clergyman while in hospital that should he “close his eyes for good” he would regret that he departed before the IFP and ANC could reconcile.

On the surface, Buthelezi’s insistence that the IFP and ANC should iron out their differences appears not to make any political sense.

Particularly given that the main role of an opposition party such as the IFP is to drive a wedge between a governing party and the voters.

In the SA context where a sizable number of citizens believe that the ANC has not done enough to earn another majority vote, going to bed with the ANC, particularly close to an election, is a decision fraught with risks.

It is even more so given that there are currently strong indications that the ruling party, particularly in the province of KwaZulu-Natal where support for the IFP is on an upwards trajectory, will fall to below 50% in next year’s general elections.

On the contrary, by distancing itself from the ANC, the IFP places itself in pole position to draw the multitude of voters currently disgruntled over the manner in which the ANC has been handling the country’s affairs.

It therefore appears strange that Buthelezi, a shrewd politician who since the formation of the IFP in 1975 steered the party through rough waters, could easily give away an organisation he dedicated almost five decades of his life to.

Could it be that the so-called ANC/IFP violence which in the late 1980s and early 1990s killed about 20000 people, bothered Buthelezi to the point where he concluded that the only way for ANC and IFP leaders to make peace with the families of the victims of the violence was for the two political parties to unite?

What one finds unattractive about this theory is that Buthelezi’s reconciliation project does not extend to other political parties, including the PAC and Azapo, whose members were also killed during the so-called IFP and ANC violence.

The Buthelezi reconciliation project also does not cater for individuals such as the hostel dwellers who happened to be apolitical but were killed simply because they lived in accommodation facilities which at the time were occupied predominantly by IFP supporters.

The reconciliation that Buthelezi had been pursuing also excluded those residents who were not affiliated to any political party but were killed simply because they lived in townships which at the time were dominated by ANC supporters.

In any case, there was no need for the ANC and IFP to reconcile over the so-called black-on-black violence given that there has been a Truth and Reconciliation Commission where political parties and individuals were given an opportunity to disclose their role in the violence, and ask for forgiveness from the victims of the violence and their families.

So, it cannot be that Buthelezi, who was a former ANC member, believed that by uniting the ANC and IFP, the wounds caused by the violence would heal suddenly.

An assessment of past political events suggests that the main driving force behind Buthelezi’s dying wish for the IFP to reconcile with the ANC had its genesis in the founding of the IFP in 1975.

In Buthelezi’s own words, it was then ANC president Oliver Tambo who gave Buthelezi the green light to form the IFP.

At the time, the rationale behind the decision to form the IFP was that the party would wage the liberation struggle from within South Africa’s borders as the ANC was banned from operating within the country at the time.

The fallout between the IFP and the ANC came about when certain ruling party leaders accused Buthelezi of using the IFP to pursue his own political agenda.

By restoring relations between the IFP and ANC, Buthelezi would have proved his detractors within the ruling party wrong.

Clearly, Buthelezi did not want to go down as someone who betrayed his former political party the ANC, and hence the attempts in his final days to iron out the difference he had with ruling-party leaders.

With Buthelezi having made his wish known, it is now up to the current IFP top brass led by president Velenkosini Hlabisa, to ensure that the IFP founder’s wish for the organisation to co-operate with the ANC is granted.

Should Hlabisa and other IFP leaders fail to grant Buthelezi his wish, in the eyes of Buthelezi’s supporters, the IFP’s top brass would have defied a man who is everything to the majority of party supporters.

• Clive Ndou is the political editor of The Witness.