Opinion | Buthelezi’s void

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

“Sometimes there’s a void”, so goes the wisdom entrenched in literary diktats, a sentiment that currently encapsulates my state of being.

This follows the death of the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the inkosi of the Buthelezi clan, and the self-proclaimed traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch.

He didn’t just leave behind grandchildren bereft of a mkhulu, he left a Zulu nation mourning the loss of a paternal figure, a void that widened following the demise of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

He bequeaths a legacy now left in a state of anarchy, leaving the Zulu nation, IFP and the Buthelezi clan somewhat without anchor, devoid of the glue that once held them together.

It’s undeniable that his role as inkosi was at times overshadowed as he fervently chased political ambitions, dedicating himself singularly to the cause of Zulu nationalism.

This brings forth an impending question, lingering with a weight of uncertainty: what now for the reign, perceived as unstable, of His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini?

Clearly, to borrow from the departed prince, “something is rotten in the state of Denmark”.

In a sense, Buthelezi was a “three-in-one”, a Holy Trinity of sorts: IFP leader, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and spiritual father (inkosi) of the Buthelezi clan.

After his demise, the Zulu nation must find a new uNdunankulu kaZulu (traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation), a task not undertaken since 1954.

The IFP must find a natural leader with the chutzpah, charisma, and pizazz of Buthelezi if it hopes to compete in the 2024 national election, a task not undertaken since 1975.

At present, to borrow from the rich vocabulary of the cantankerous chief from Mahlabathini, the current leadership speaks with a forked tongue; indeed, it is all “poppycock.”

Take, for instance, the caretaker, Velenkosini Fiki Hlabisa, he is too sweet (in Buthelezi’s voice, though I haven’t tasted him), soft, with the demeanour of someone thrust into the limelight because his parents wanted to boast about his leadership position.

Unfortunately, the political terrain is rough and rugged, and requires more grit than glamour.

Yet none of the so-called leaders of the IFP possess the oratory skills, the traditional leadership standing, and the inkani (stubbornness) of the late Buthelezi, let alone the writing finesse or the flair for the dramatic.

My leader, it was not anticipated — this profound sense of loss.

This echoing void reverberates with a stark realisation of emptiness, an existential void that has taken residence in my core.

Despite our differences, and to the surprise of many, his departure has not elicited a triumphant dance atop my writing table, a celebration over having had the last word on the legacy of the Prince of KwaPhindangene.

The truth is far from it. Look at him being honoured with a category one official funeral, traditionally reserved for the ANC aristocracy of the revolution.

As the dust settles softly, granting peace at his final resting place, I find myself grappling with an unforeseen melancholy, a lament for the absence of a formidable adversary in the realms of politics and the literary world where we once engaged in battles of wits through our pens.

A strange paradox where, amid strife, respect and a peculiar kind of bond were forged.

My anguish tunnels deeper than the loss of receiving meticulously crafted letters from Mahlabathini signed by a figure of stature no less than Buthelezi himself.

It extends to a sobering recognition that my political stature as a washout columnist has diminished, potentially four-fold, leaving a noticeable gap in the rich tapestry of our dialogues and discourses that once pulsated with life and fervent beliefs.

In 2021, while watching a live Buthelezi presser, he bamboozled the assembled hacks by taking a dig at me over my alleged poor journalism.

In this new dawn, it is inconceivable to envision myself engaging in intellectual gymnastics with the incumbent “caretaker” of the IFP, Hlabisa, a nonentity since 2019, whose stature and philosophies are, I reckon, non-existent.

In other words, Hlabisa, made famous by Buthelezi, is nothing but a political “pipsqueak”.

The dynamics have shifted, the ground is uneven, and the formidable adversary is gone.

Fare thee well, Shenge.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the IFP headquarters to have tea with Hlabisa.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za