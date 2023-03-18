Opinion | Celebrating special friendships

Stephanie Saville

I took the guy out for dinner the other night.

We’d made a pact a while back that we’d not go out so often, for many reasons.

You know, the boring ones — cost of living vs salary increases (yes, we’re all implementing austerity measures of some sort at home) and the cost of a glass of wine at a restaurant (and they only give you a smidgeon anyway — it should be called a third of a glass of wine).

Here’s another reason. (It’s a bit silly actually.)

We have these big palm trees in our garden.

Someone who lived in our house long ago must have planted them there and as our neighbours also have them, it must have been a bit of a trend at one time.

Those of you with very tall palm trees will know what a pleasing sight they are.

They attract all number of birds into the yard to eat the fruit off the trees and nest among their massive leaves.

We’ve also frequently had a gymnogene swooping in, much to the alarm of the garden birds.

I don’t want to know why it was clumsily rooting around among the leaves.

I am trying to convince myself it wasn’t for the nestlings I know are hidden in their nests.

Towering and majestic, the palm trees also make an unrivalled silhouette against the night sky.

They provide welcome shade in the afternoons too.

The only problem is their weighty leaves that die, but refuse to fall, hanging around for ages until they eventually break loose, usually landing on a special shrub.

The weight of the base of the leaf usually decimates whatever lies beneath the tree.

So, what has this all to do with going out for supper?

Well, last June we had an elderly visitor for a while and I’d noticed a massive, dead palm leaf hanging down exactly over the path they’d need to walk on.

Wide-eyed, I whispered to the guy, “What if it falls as she’s walking below?”

There wasn’t much we could do.

It really is very, very high up. I didn’t think the fire brigade would oblige to remove it and our favourite tree feller has emigrated.

We’d have to just take our chances.

It was a time of great worry and stealing glances skywards at the rogue branch whenever we walked underneath it with her.

Then she left and the hanging branch became a bit of a joke.

We bet on when it would fall, and the bet was always that the loser would take the winner to dinner. (Winner, winner, vegetarian dinner!)

Every time there was a wind or a storm, we’d express our staunch belief that it would come down.

It would sway this way and that, working loose its attachment to the tree.

Or so we thought.

It’s being held on by one strand of tough fibrous stringy stuff and nine months later we’re still waiting for the branch to admit defeat, plummet down and be taken to the compost heap.

Whatever those cords are that hold palm leaves to trees, they should use them industrially.

If you’ve ever had to drag a palm tree leaf away, you’ll know it’s damn heavy.

Eventually bets were off and we just decided that when it fell we’d go out to dine in celebration.

One day, the fools that we are, we thought the branch had actually fallen.

A branch was lying on the lawn, all forlorn. Hooray!

We could go for supper legitimately we thought, but looking up, we realised it was only another branch that had drooped and hung down long after the stubborn branch did.

The damn branch was still there, its weight having pulled it to the other side of the tree after the storm that felled the one that lay on the grass.

Having sneaked in only a very few dinners since our vow to wait for the branch to fall, the other night I decided that the guy, who’s had some recent surgery, deserved a treat. I took him for a sedate dinner at a nearby restaurant.

We sat down at a table next to two women.

Younger than us, they were obviously celebrating something, perhaps one of their birthdays.

It was clear they were close.

They could have been sisters, but I kind of think lifelong friends was more like it.

They chatted, at times huddled in close together as they spoke in hushed tones, secrets shared.

At other times they chatted, so comfortable in each other’s company.

They laughed a lot.

Belly laughs and giggles.

What was so evident was the way they adored each other and how special this time together was.

It’s something we begrudgingly get used to, but it’s really hard for working women to see their friends.

For many of us, weekends are simply not leisure time to swan around and socialise.

There’s work to be done at home and preparations for the week ahead.

There’s grocery shopping to do and family commitments to uphold.

Leisure time is very, very precious.

For those who don’t work, I can’t express this enough.

The guy and I had a lovely meal, and were finished before the women next to us were.

As we stood up, I said to them, “You look like you’re having a celebration.

Would you like me to take a photo for you?”

They agreed, thanking me so sweetly.

I hope that picture will remind them of an evening of fun, laughter and togetherness.

Seeing their sisterhood, whatever their relationship is, was wonderful.

Here’s to women’s meaningful relationships with their female nearest and dearest, whether they’re family or friends.

We feed each other’s souls.

And boy, do we need that.

I’ll let you know when that leaf falls.

There’s so much hot wind floating around from politicians these days that it must be soon.

Hold thumbs and maybe I’ll see you in a lovely restaurant. With your bff.

Stay safe, all of you.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.