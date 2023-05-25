Opinion | Clock ticking for Buthelezi?

By Cyril Madlala

It was inevitable that at some point Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini would have to be weaned off the influence and steady guidance of his traditional minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

That transition did not have to be messy and bitter, many would have thought. Increasingly, however, it does not look like the parting of ways will not be yet another dimension to a litany of royal feuds dating back to time immemorial.

What is beyond dispute is that for nearly seven decades, Buthelezi has singularly crafted the legacy of the institution that is the current Zulu monarchy.

ALSO READ | Tensions between Zulu king, Buthelezi may bite the IFP at the polls

From the ruins of the destruction of the Zulu kingdom by the colonialists, he has served three kings through tumultuous periods of political and legislative transition that perhaps only he, as a descendant of the family, could navigate for so long.

He had the foresight to ensure that the constitutional arrangements born out of the 1994 creation of a new South Africa, provided specifically for the protection of that which is most dear to any kindom — the land.

The Ingonyama Trust Land Act is the mechanism that the erstwhile KwaZulu Government under Buthelezi’s leadership initiated to fulfil that desire.

King Misuzulu’s father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, resisted attempts by the democratic government to tamper with the Ingonyama trust land arrangements and the leadership of the board under Judge Jerome Ngwenya.

There is also no dispute that King Misuzulu owes his ascension to the throne to Buthelezi.

The traditional prime minister is also a central figure in the legal battles unfolding in the courts where other members of the royal family are challenging the processes that led to the coronation of the new king.

ALSO READ | Buthelezi addresses the media following reports of him resigning

What has, however, become more obvious by the day, is that the young king is keen to leave his own imprint on the throne by, among other things, elevating it to respond proactively to the challenges and opportunities presented by the modern era in an evolving cultural and traditional environment.

Power, naturally, attracts a lot of hangers-on and there would be no scarcity of those who understand the importance of proximity to the king to exploit lucrative business opportunities.

Among them would be those with proposals to utilise Ingonyama trust land to attract investors, local and foreign, to plant billions of rands for development.

Of course, prowling among those trying to ingratiate themselves to the monarchy would also be charlatans with hare-brained schemes.

In that context, it becomes important to ensure that those around the king have the best interests not only of the king, but the institution of monarchy.

Much revolves around the role and composition of the Ingonyama Trust board. The king has his own preferences while Buthelezi is more comfortable with Judge Ngwenya who has many years of experience running the affairs of this custodian of the treasured land.

ALSO READ | DA concerned about IFP’s alleged service delivery failures

On this one, the national and provincial governments have endorsed the king’s choices and capitalised on the fact that the law does not recognise the position of traditional prime minister. In other words, Buthelezi’s role in royal matters in that capacity is of no legal or constitutional consequence.

But Buthelezi is still able to convene a meeting of amakhosi in that capacity because they are the pillars of the kingdom. Importantly, he has held things together for so long that for many of the older generation of traditional leaders, all important decisions around the Ingonyama trust land have to have his endorsement.

Due to Buthelezi’s stature and his role in building the institution of the monarchy, it would have been awkward for King Zwelithini to dispense with his services as traditional prime minister.

Similarly, the young king has allowed Buthelezi to continue in this capacity despite public pronouncements by Buthelezi that he serves at the pleasure of the king who is at liberty to relieve him of the responsibility.

As King Misuzulu continues to assemble a team of advisers around him, it becomes obvious that Buthelezi’s influence is waning. The recent appointment to this role of Philani Mavundla, the leader of Abantu-Batho Congress, is a case in point.

This businessperson was a prominent backer of former ANC president Jacob Zuma before he ditched the organisation to form his own. He joined the king in his recent engagement with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and other national leaders of the ANC who came to pay their respects.

It is the monarch’s prerogative to draw wisdom from whatever well. His choices, however, will forever lend credence to theories about his perceived leanings and the chasm developing between him and the traditional prime minister.

ALSO READ | Buthelezi calls meeting with amakhosi to quell Ingonyama tensions

It would not be in Buthelezi’s nature to “abandon” his traditional prime minister functions. Service to his kings has been his life. It can only end amicably if his king gathers the courage to ask him to take leave of the royal court.

Whose best interests would be served by that eventuality is for history to judge.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.