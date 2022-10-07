Opinion | Crime and no punishment

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, it has been 21 years since my big brother Bhekuyise Wilfred (32) was attacked by a gang of thugs.

He was stabbed 47 times and left to die on the side of the road at Clare Estate in Durban, near where he rented student accommodation.

He succumbed to his injuries 10 days later at the government hospital of death Addington Hospital.

At the time of his murder, he was a master’s student at the then University of Natal in Durban.

His research topic was on land dispossession around the area of Eshowe where he grew up and had witnessed the farmer’s fences encroaching on communal land.

My brother was passionate about everything he did.

He was a straight-A student and a conscientious citizen.

As a budding small-scale farmer, he found time to be involved in community development.

He read widely and participated in political discourse.

I remember him telling me how happy he was after he completed his honours degree in history because he was by then more educated than his hero Inkosi yakwa-Buthelezi, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He loved Buthelezi’s grasp of history but disagreed with his politics.

He never made it to his graduation. His murder was inconsequential; hence no police investigation was done.

My leader, the thing about my brother, is that he was a nobody.

He didn’t belong to the ANC aristocracy.

Instead, he came from a family of peasants who lost their livelihood when the apartheid government began land grabs in the 1950s in Vryheid as part of the grand scheme of the Group Areas Act.

My leader, the expropriation of land without compensation has been a pillar of land policy in this country since 1913.

My brother left behind three beautiful children, Zama, Nsiko and Professor, of which I am not the caretaker father.

Mr President, I am hurting for these children who miss their father and have never known justice.

To add to their woes, my middle brother also died at the hands of vigilante groups, as I have written about in this column.

He left behind five children and no justice for them either.

The killers are prancing around playing judge, jury and executioner.

I am reminded of this sad chapter in our family’s life because of three unrelated crimes that happened this week.

Two academics were murdered in the Eastern Cape (Professor Judith Masters and her French partner Fabien Génin), and one German tourist was killed by unknown assailants close to the Numbi Gate of the Kruger National Park.

As news reached Pretoria, a circus began — “Ubani Lo” Minister of Police visited the crime scene.

Sadly, we know that crimes reported in the media are the tip of the iceberg.

At least 71 people are murdered in this country every day.

If you add the average of 14 000 people killed on our roads every year, the situation looks bleak.

I am too scared to mention the rapes, gender-based violence, assault and attempted murder statistics.

Mr President, in case you haven’t noticed, a crisis twice as big as the Eskom nightmare in this country is that of crime and lack of punishment.

And the problem is that at the top there is a lack of political will to go head-to-head with the mobsters and petty thieves.

We have no viable national crime prevention strategy except for forming task teams for every conceivable crime situation.

We have 176 708 active police officers, but only half of them are available at any time.

Police officers in this country work don’t qualify for overtime.

This year, your government has offered a three-percent increase for all public servants, including police officers.

The Eskom ruffians who keep us in the dark were rewarded for their incompetence with a whopping seven percent salary increase across the board, excluding the multi-millionaires at the top.

The people (police) who risk life and limb for the nation get offered three percent.

Is this the best we can do?

My leader, the ink wasn’t dry on this letter when news broke that criminals had robbed a Gauteng police station of 10 guns.

Criminals are also becoming emboldened in this country; they even rob a cop shop.

We know the drill. The Police minister will visit the crime scene and announce the mobilisation of “maximum resources”.

It is a sham.

The horse has long bolted.

Till next week, my man. “Send me.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za