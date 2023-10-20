Opinion | Crime doesn’t pay

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! In our homeland, a heavy cloud of apprehension looms as crime and corruption plague us.

My heart aches as I recall my two brothers whose lives were tragically cut short by criminals.

The SAPS in Durban and Ulundi chose not to investigate, compounding our anguish.

This month, our sorrow deepened with the brutal killing of my nephew in Umlazi.

Two suspects were arrested, offering a glimmer of hope, but they were released without explanation.

Despite having three family members in the SAPS — one at the station level, one at Durban Harbour, and another in crime intelligence — I remain unimpressed with the police’s performance.

Yet, amid this disheartening backdrop, there have been glimpses of progress.

Parliament recently authorised the SAPS to employ state-of-the-art equipment to intercept communications.

The results thus far have been nothing short of impressive.

Last month in Limpopo, a shoot-out saw 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers outmatched by the police.

This month, KwaZulu-Natal bore witness to the police’s swift response as they shot and killed four suspected cash-in-transit robbers in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

In nearby Ntuzuma, four more suspects met the same fate this week.

And just two days ago, a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking unfolded as police confiscated R70 million worth of cocaine from a vessel in Durban Harbour.

Officers monitoring the vessel’s journey from Brazil to SA acted swiftly, conducting a search and seizure operation. Their efforts led to the discovery of 200 blocks of cocaine in 20-litre paint containers.

Six days ago, the Western Cape police made headlines when they confiscated counterfeit goods worth R75 million and R200 000 in cash from a shopping centre in Bellville.

Besides SAPS improving their performance, other law-enforcement agencies are joining the party.

A forensic investigation in North West Province unveiled shocking findings involving over R134 million.

This includes R10 million paid to an events management company without an address, R359 500 for councillor lunches and transport, and R299 500 for 60 food parcels.

Not to mention purchasing two laptops at an eye-watering R1 million!

The audacity is staggering.

The report also uncovers irregularities that read like scenes from a political thriller.

Unauthorised payments to non-existent companies, mysterious contributions to local soccer teams and invoices that raise more questions than answers.

It’s almost as if the scriptwriters of this political drama have decided to turn the volume up to 11.

The good news is that the culprits, specifically the formerly suspended Bojanala Platinum District Municipality manager Patrick Shikwane, and Marole-Nameng Trading Enterprise director Moses Malesa, were apprehended by the Hawks earlier this month after details emerged of corruption involving more than R134 million.

Shikwane and Malesa, charged with fraud, appeared in the Rustenburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They were released on R10 000 and R5 000 bail, respectively.

Thus, it’s fitting that this week marked 16 years since reggae maestro Lucky Dube was murdered.

He prophesied the story about crime.

In his hit Prisoner, he sang: “Somebody told me about it.

When I was still a little boy, He said to me, crime does not pay.”

In a developing story of great gravity, I wish to address the recent attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The incident sent shock waves through the international community, highlighting the urgent need for peace and humanitarian protection in conflict zones.

Palestinian authorities reported that at least 500 people died in the blast, with hundreds more injured.

This represents the largest single loss of life in the blockaded territory since Hamas took control in 2007, following five wars between Hamas and Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry and Hamas attribute this attack to the Israel Defence Forces.

Such an incident constitutes a severe violation of humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of hospitals, medical professionals and patients.

The sanctity of human life must be upheld, even by apartheid Israel, which has been resolute in its war stance since the Hamas attack.

As we stand with Palestine, I implore you, my leader, to continue calling out Israel for its duplicity, dishonesty and war-mongering tendencies.

Well done to your Luthuli House Department of Communication and Publicity team, my leader, on last Saturday’s display of PR finesse by holding that doorstop while all of you were clad in black and adorned with the Palestinian keffiyeh.

Let skelms face the full might of the law, regardless of their politics, at home or abroad.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the Gaza Strip to protect life and limb.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of SA. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is at www.madeindurban.co.za