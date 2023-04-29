Opinion | Crocheting – it has countless benefits

Compiled by Stephanie Saville

One, two, three, four, five. One, two, three, four, five …

I didn’t even realise I was whispering the numbers out loud.

I really thought it was just in my head.

I was on a phone call at the weekend, and one of the participants (Oh, the bliss of group Whatsapp calls to bring us all together, although provincial boundaries separate us!) said, “I can hear counting in the background.

“Who’s counting?”

Then I realised it was me chanting the numbers, repeatedly like a mad mantra, as I counted stitches in my crochet pattern.

Just writing about it, I’m struck by the sheer cleverness of the multitasking me — phone on my shoulder, head crooked to hold it in place (because some calls are not appropriate for speakerphone calls) and my fingers flying as the needle whizzed in and out, making loops in an almost magical way, fashioning an admittedly rather complicated looking scarf from a ball of wool.

I find it’s an easy pastime to do in front of the TV.

If I’m busy with a piece, I don’t feel that TV time is “wasted” time.

It also helps me not to eat mindlessly in front of the telly as my hands are occupied and I don’t sneak quite as many of the treats the guy likes.

(He may well disagree on this point and I still hold my apology for finishing the Turkish Delight on the sly on Thursday night.)

I’m no expert at crochet.

I can do very basic stitches easily (more involved ones if I really put my mind to it), but having made a queen-sized blanket of various tones, a couple of children’s blankets, plenty of scarves and some beanies, I feel pretty proud of what I have achieved.

Being the single most unartistic person I know, it’s exciting for me to see the colours work with the stitches I make to come together to create something rather impressive-looking. I’m often filled with a sense of wonder that I, a rather ham-fisted person, can actually get my co-ords together enough to do this.

Because it carries that uncool vibe in many circles, I don’t generally brag that I crochet.

It’s really odd to me that knitting and crochet seem to have a kind of stigma attached to them in many circles.

Is it because they’re largely feminine pursuits?

And why are they?

Wrongly, it also seems to be perceived as something only elderly people do, perhaps people who don’t have other things to occupy themselves with.

But to me, it is very important.

We’re making garments and coverings and it’s worthy enough that I sometimes go out of my way to buy wool or cotton that is beautifully dyed and of a good quality and rather more expensive.

It bothers me that it’s stigmatised, yet I know many high-powered men who pursue hobbies like woodwork or making other things with their hands to destress, are lauded for it.

The business coach I saw some time back was also a crochet fan.

She and I agreed that it’s a perfect stress buster.

It’s rhythmic, tactile, productive and soothingly calms the mind. That one, two, three, four, five focuses my concentration on things other than work and worries.

My attention is largely fixed on creating something, either for myself, a family member or someone I don’t even know.

I love the feel of the wool or cotton I’m working with, soft and comforting, and the tug of the yarn as I pull it into stitches and sneak the needle through it to pull up the loops I make.

And, I confess, I love to count. If I walk on the treadmill or walk by myself, I count.

I count the stairs I climb.

When I’m in my dentist’s chair I count the tiles on his ceiling.

Healthline website says that we can relax by counting.

“Counting is a simple way to ease your anxiety.

When you feel anxiety washing over you, find a quiet and comfortable place to sit.

Close your eyes and slowly count to 10.

If necessary, repeat and count to 20 or an even higher number.

“Keep counting until you feel your anxiety subsiding.

Sometimes this relief occurs quickly, but other times it might take a while.

Stay calm and patient. Counting can relax you because it gives you something to focus on besides your anxiety.

It’s a great tool to use in a crowded or busy space like a store or train where other anxiety exercises might be more challenging to carry out.”

Well, I don’t have time for all that, but I can crochet and count.

They also say that relaxation is a skill you learn.

“Much like physical exercise, it takes practise. Choose an anxiety exercise and try it until you’re feeling less anxious.

If one exercise doesn’t work, try a different one.”

Try knitting or crochet?

A whole raft of us can attest to its stress busting powers.

Another site advocates counting backwards to still the mind.

But it would be amiss of me not to acknowledge that Dr Google also details a problematic side to counting.

It can be an OCD behaviour.

I’m not a psychologist, so I’m not going there.

I don’t have to count.

I choose to, so maybe that’s the difference.

I think I’m okay.

Talking of counting, today the guy has a Big Birthday.

It’s a very happy occasion and who doesn’t love a birthday weekend?

We’ll be celebrating with a special lunch at a lovely venue.

I can’t wait.

How old is he, you ask?

Let’s just say, the coffee cake I’m making him would be a tad crowded with candles on it.

(But, hey, who’s counting?)

I may even, if I can face it, have a glass of wine or two.

(I won’t count, if you don’t.)

Isn’t this autumn champagne weather gorgeous?

Enjoy it.

We’re counting down to winter.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of the Witness.