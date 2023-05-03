Opinion | Cry our beloved children

By Thobani Ngqulunga

It was a Sunday afternoon when I received a call from a business associate requesting my services.

He told me to meet him near a popular bread company in the city.

Initially, I thought he wanted me to transport bread for him because I own a truck.

But I was in for the shock of my life.

I have not experienced looting, but I kid you not when I say that what I was about to experience was similar to looting because there was no accountability whatsoever.

ALSO READ | KZN school nutrition crisis: The SIU asks department for documents

I was taken into a warehouse where there were a lot of vehicles and inside there were piles of food which were being loaded into the trucks and vans.

It dawned on me that I was there to load food for the School’s Feeding Scheme Nutrition Programme on behalf of the KZN Department of Education.

We could see people wearing ANC regalia and it became clear that those who had been awarded the contract to supply schools with food had close ties with the ruling party.

I was instructed to start packing.

There was nobody from the department supervising what was being loaded into the truck.

We were then told we could go, and our cargo was signed off as though it had been checked.

There was no co-ordination in the process.

The following day I had the daunting task of delivering the food to four rural schools.

When I arrived at the first school, the expectation on the children’s faces clear.

However, cheers soon turned to jeers as the school management realised that our cargo was hardly what they had expected.

We only had cabbages, maize meal, canned fish, soya, onions, beans and butternut.

ALSO READ | MEC Frazer under pressure to restore feeding scheme supplies

“We have no rice, no cooking oil, and how are we suppose to cook for the children?” asked one teacher.

Others were complaining that the children would suffer from malnutrition because of the unbalanced diet they were being fed.

It is now widely known that the KZN Department of Education, after attempting to pull the wool over our collective eyes and saying the new schools feeding set-up was a success, has finally relented and gone back to the old system of using individual suppliers.

But still: will heads roll and if so, whose?

How do you allow for such negligence?

I became ashamed of being associated with such mediocrity, even if my job was just to transport the food to the schools.

Our provincial government fumbled the entire process because there is possible corruption in how the procurement was handled.

The ANC government has failed once again, spectacularly.

ALSO READ | Probe into KZN school nutrition programme launched

Suppliers who qualify should have been awarded the tender and then left to liaise with their respective schools for food items that are required for each school because different schools have different numbers of pupils.

It does not make sense that one person should be given such a huge task to deliver because the results will be disastrous, as we experienced.

Suppliers and principals are not happy with how the department managed this process.

The buck stops with the chairperson and provincial secretary of the ANC.

Surely they should be so outraged as to consider recalling immediately its deployee in government, MEC Mbali Frazer.

Through her actions, thousands of poor, black children were exposed to hunger.

The children are suffering because of the incompetence of those in charge.

We need to restore the old tradition of ubuntu, where we do to others as we would like them to do to us.

I am sure all the decision-makers involved in this process couldn’t care less because their own children are not affected by such incompetency.

We need to improve drastically on how we treat children because they are the bedrock of our future.

A nation that does not take care of its children is doomed.

• Thobani Ngqulunga is a former Witness reporter.