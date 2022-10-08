Opinion | Dare we hope

Stephanie Saville

Dare we allow ourselves to imagine that the new municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba will be the one who will turn our city around?

As I write these words I get an uneasy sense of déjà vu.

I’ve written this all before when other new incumbents took up their posts at City Hall.

Sadly, these hopes were dashed on the rocks of urban decay and shaky administration in some cases.

They wilted before the alter of political expedience.

They withered as City bosses tackled the position like a mere 9 to 5 job and not as a calling to right the wrongs of those who messed up so tragically before them.

Before I launch into a wish list of my most burning current concerns for the city, I want to give credit where it’s due.

In my area in recent months, the streetlights have at last been fixed and the persistent water leak that was oozing down the road has been repaired.

Those are small steps, but steps forward nonetheless.

We cling to small triumphs.

We’re still waiting for the not insignificant road damage to be fixed, but it’s only been about five years, so I best not be too impatient.

My fervent hope with Mapholoba is that we can get the city cleaned up — the whole city — so we don’t feel so glum about looking at the omnipresent dirt.

I still, after years and years of living in a filthy city, cannot get used to living in a unkempt, neglected environment like this.

You’d think we’d adapt wouldn’t you, that it wouldn’t freak you out so much years and years later, but I feel like this is one evolution that’s a bridge too far for me.

I find it profoundly depressing to look at rubbish and junk on the roadside.

It’s symbolic of all that’s wrong in our city and country.

It’s the ubiquitous lack of pride in the place we live in from residents who don’t care, to the extent that they add to the mess by tossing rubbish around or not cleaning up after themselves.

It’s also the lack of will to clean it up from the City’s side in a way that makes a difference and encourages city dwellers not to dump their rubbish anywhere they like.

Oh, and as I was writing this on Wednesday, a video came in of some guys in a KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) bakkie dumping rubbish illegally, ironically next to a no-dumping sign.

That’s exactly it, isn’t it.

Well, now they’re famous for all the wrong reasons.

How do we clean up this city when government is part of the problem of making it dirty?

Go figure.

I also really hope that the MM will give his attention to the dangerously squiff traffic lights in town.

Recently we wrote about traffic lights that were swivelled to the extent that a motorist may not know whether the light is green or red for them at any given time.

None of those lights have been rectified yet.

We were told that when the city was made aware of such instances they would ensure the traffic lights were re-aligned

In our piece in mid-September, we wrote that the traffic lights on the corner of Dr Chota Motala Road and Willowton Road were misaligned and that there were similar instances on Alexandra Road and Edendale Road.

Please can someone from Msunduzi sort these out before lives are lost.

Then, we had an interesting conversation in the newsroom the other day.

I asked the reporters if the beggars at the lights make them nervous.

The consensus is that the ones who we know, who we’ve seen repeatedly at the traffic lights don’t worry us much, but when we travel into an area out of our daily travel zone, we don’t know what to expect from them.

Predictably, the men were more nonchalant about them hanging around at their windows, peering in the car, than the woman around the table.

Almost every traffic light or stop street we draw up at now has someone hanging around asking for money, and there’s a flush of new beggars at some traffic lights too.

While they may be quite harmless, there’s a part of us that wonders if they are hardcore addicts desperate for their next fix.

This is disquieting.

They know we all have a phone somewhere in the car, and probably a wallet with money in it.

There’s a feeling of guilt for worrying that they may have ulterior motives, but I think the city fathers need to acknowledge how disquieting it is for women to be seated in a car on their own with a persistent beggar banging on her window and possibly another one peering into her car.

It’s also frankly pretty draining having to deal with this day after day, month after month and year after year, wondering if and when you’ll be the next one reporting a smash and grab or worse.

With the beggars at the lights in Mayor’s Walk having recently been arrested for murder, the thought is not so far-fetched, perhaps.

But, please join hands with me in wishing the new city manager well. No, it’s not a flaky kumbaya moment.

It’s rather a moment of fervent prayer to the gods of good governance to get it right for the sake of the city we call home.

Here’s hoping, hey. Here’s hoping.

(PS. Is it only me wondering how on earth it’s October already?)