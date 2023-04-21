Opinion | DA’s lunar takeover

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho, I pen these words with a sense of foreboding as I contemplate the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) “moonshot pact”.

It aims to launch an ambitious effort to achieve a far-reaching ideal of dethroning you from the Union Buildings and seizing your residence at Mahlamba Ndlopfu without firing a single shot.

Let’s face it: the moon is a barren and lifeless wasteland with no atmosphere, water or organic matter, making the DA’s plan seem more like a delusional attempt to conquer an uninhabitable rock than a serious political strategy.

What exactly is it hoping to achieve by launching a political campaign devoid of reality?

Does it plan to build a moon base and govern us from afar?

Or perhaps it thinks that defeating the ANC and keeping the EFF out of power is somehow connected to the moon?

It’s all a bit confusing, to be honest.

John “Mr Matric” Steenhuisen’s dream of a moonshot pact isn’t exactly getting the warm reception he hoped for.

Put simply, the moonshot plan isn’t quite reaching the stars.

Only irrelevant political parties are crooning celestial ballads to the moon.

Other Political Parties

Take the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), for instance.

Sure, it might be keen to join the politics of folly, but does anyone even know or care what it stands for outside of northern KwaZulu-Natal?

It is like that distant relative you see at a family reunion once a year and can barely remember their name.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has accused the DA of having a “big-brother mentality” and treating other parties like pawns in its political game.

ACDP deputy leader Wayne Thring said his party does not want to enter into any agreements before the elections because “one party cannot have a monopoly” on issues such as “terms and conditions, structures, meetings, strategies and so on”.

Former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, tweeted that although a grand coalition is attractive, “you can’t just cobble parties together because they are not the ANC.

Principle is very important.”

Former DA leaders

Former DA leaders who have opted to start their own political stokvels such as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA and Bongani Baloyi’s Xiluva have been left feeling spaced out on the moonshot start-up that is yet to lift off. In other words, they aren’t over the moon.

In an inexplicable move, the DA excluded certain parties from the pact, such as the Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama-ah, thus pushing them into the warm hands of the ANC, the historical leader of society.

It looks like the DA is trying to do a Hail Mary pass by uniting opposition parties and gaining power, but let’s be honest here — it failed at the ballot box for a reason.

It’s like watching a tortoise trying to outrun a cheetah — it’s a long shot.

Clearly, the DA must conquer the moon alone, the grandiose idea falling like a “flat chicken”, to use a phrase made famous by John.

Maybe they can use their matric certificates to build a rocket? Who knows?

Perhaps it is true for John that the moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to.

But let’s be honest here.

A moon is a desolate place without resources, atmosphere, or life.

It’s not exactly prime real estate.

So what’s the point of launching a political campaign and likening it to the moon other than to show off how insane and out of touch the DA really is?

What could possibly be going on inside the minds of the DA leaders, particularly John, with his impressive matric as his highest qualification?

Maybe it is hoping to attract alien voters looking for a regime change.

Or perhaps it plans to build a space elevator and use it to transport voters to and from the moon.

It’s anyone’s guess.

Nonetheless, Mr President, beware of the DA’s moonshot pact lurking in the shadows.

It is not content with its current position and will stop at nothing to ascend to power.

Don’t underestimate its plan as silly because the party is deadly serious.

If it succeed,s you’ll be out of a cushy job.

It is already campaigning with the ferocity of a cornered bull.

John “Vuli Gate” Steenhuisen is coming for everything you cherish dearly, including the presidential pen you use to sign bills into law.

Till next week, my man.