Opinion | Deep down the crisis hole

By Jonathan Erasmus

There is a definite sense of gloom hanging over our country and it feels as if the house of cards so diligently built by our government is coming down, except it cannot see it happening.

Or maybe it can.

It is difficult to say.

I do not envy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Recently, he was attempting to be a national investment cheerleader.

In 2019, he set a goal to attract R1,2 trillion in investment to the country and by many accounts this goal has been exceeded but the devil of the investments is in the detail.

Analysts have pointed out that many of the “investments” are pledges pending certain criteria being met.

Other sums are essentially capital expenditure by companies that would have likely occurred in any event and which is mostly used to buy, maintain or improve its assets rather than new ventures that create jobs.

It is hard to imagine anyone wanting to invest in a country where we now mostly have only 50% of our daily energy needs met.

It is even harder to imagine how an investor would consider investing when the Energy Action Plan put forward by government is being undermined by minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe.

The question everyone asks is how do you run an advanced economy without a stable supply of energy?

The answer is you don’t.

But the impact of our energy crisis, sadly, does not stop there.

We are so deep down the crisis hole on multiple levels that it will take a monumental effort to at least stop digging.

Where the crisis truly hurts us all is in the unsustainable electricity increases every South African will need to accept come July 1.

Over and above Eskom’s 18,65% increase granted by Nersa, municipal customers can expect additional percentage increases.

Increases at the two economic hubs of our province — Msunduzi and eThekwini — are proposed at more than 21%.

There can by no doubt that these increases will be mostly responsible for the increases we will see in the water and sanitation rates, both of which require energy at some point in their delivery cycles.

Value-added tax is then added to all water and electricity purchases, as well as the ever-increasing levy and surcharge costs that are being added to our bills.

For a property or business owner, this adds a significant chunk of change onto their monthly expenses.

For those who rent a property, your landlord will also likely implement an above inflation increase due to the increase in property rates, consumer inflation and other taxes.

The remainder of the reasons for the increase have to do with the perilous state of our country, the bloated public service and the multiple inefficiencies that exist in about every tier of government.

Instead of our leadership looking for a way to stop digging, they are merely trying to fill the hole with more of your money.

There is only one way of out this mess and that is: we need to take the fight back our government.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) is a trailblazer in fighting for its members’ rights.

And it has proven to us all that every battle can be won if there is simply enough will and support.

It is exactly this type of activism that is needed at a local level.

Sure, PMCB has created an administration whose sole focus is to champion the needs of its members but this does not mean resident and ratepayer associations cannot do the same.

One of the key ingredients of any successful activism is sustainability.

Sustainability comes in two parts — committed activists and access to resources.

Many groupings have the first part, but it is the second that is fundamental to success.

I have recently been working with organisations across the country to assist them in adopting a monthly donor model and it truly works.

Organisations that may have once collected R100 per member annually are now collecting R50 per month from each member.

The organisations have gone from having just R2 000 a year to R2 000 a month.

They have been able to effect real community change in their neighbourhoods and they can realistically plan forward.

The reality of modern activism is you need money to fight properly.

Without it, bar burning down state infrastructure, you will not be heard.

• Jonathan Erasmus is a researcher and writer for Outa, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.