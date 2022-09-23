Opinion | Disease of greed and folly

Chief Dwasaho! My President, as you know, I intend to quit the commentariat and try my hand in the land of milk and honey called politics.
I am in it to win it, Chief. Before announcing this drastic action I had warned you to solve the Eskom nightmare or face the revolution.
I should have said face losing power to this lowly paid newspaper man, but not for long.
What finally convinced me to become a politician is having no ability to solve any problem — I know nothing about electricity generation, raw sewage, waste collection, roads or bulk water reticulation.
I want to be part of the gravy train before the train’s steam engine runs out of water and gravy, in that order.
I am told there’s R2 billion for the VIP security budget, from which I intend to benefit.
This means I can finally cancel my annoying alarm system and stop relying on private security personnel, the nobodies.
I aim to have at least two armed SAPS officers stationed at my high-class, glass-only home in the suburb of Waterkloof in Pretoria.
As a man of means, I will present my own threat analysis proving that my comrades hold me in contempt and plan to physically harm me.
I will present before the police generals, newspaper clippings of over 4 000 or so of my comrades in KwaZulu-Natal who have succumbed to the deadly disease of greed and folly.
Mr President, don’t mind me; if I fail to impress the voters (ANC branch delegates) in the rough and tumble of wooing them, called electioneering or more like buying votes, I will settle for being a high-ranking official in your government.
Truth be told, I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket, hence my strategy to diversify my investment.
The grand idea is to use other people’s time and money.
I am here to reap the rewards without breaking a sweat.
In other words, my leader, I want to be part of the crème de la crème of a poorly educated class — wicked characters with a high appetite for sleaze who entered the public service through cadre deployment.
As a deployed cadre, I will have unfettered access to the public purse, to use it to benefit my benefactors and politicians.
Like KwaZulu-Natal’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala, who began serving his 45-year sentence (effectively 15 years) for corruption, fraud and money-laundering,
I, too, am prepared to be a fall guy.
Trust me. I hope against hope that you won’t eliminate me permanently.
I won’t point out where the proverbial bodies are buried. But if needs be, I am prepared to take all the secrets to my early grave.
For you, my leader, I swear I will be on a sleazy road, not so straight and narrow, like the former SAPS head Kgomotso Phahlane and several Crime Intelligence big fish arrested over R54-million tender fraud this week.
If you have noticed, my leader, some recent high-profile arrests exclude politicians.
That’s why my first choice is to dislodge you, but if I fail, I will take the poisoned chalice of being a high-ranking glorified clerk ready to sign billions of taxpayers’ money away for self-indulgence.
For you, my leader, I will buy a Land Rover and throw in a “grabber” or listening device, to stay ahead of our enemies.
For good measure, I commit to adding a Ripjar to encrypt phone calls and spy on law-enforcement agencies and politicians if you so desire. I am game, Chief.
My leader, I am prepared to accept a lower rank of being an official only if my position qualifies me to be escorted by the Blue Lights Brigade.
I know, I know that sometimes there’s less milk but blood.
At times more honey than you need, like in the case of the state-capture lieutenants who swindled our country out of billions of rands, like Brian Molefe and Co.
If all flops, I will remain a man of letters and thus a conscience of the nation.
Through words, not deeds, I will continue to represent what it means to lead by putting people before profit, people before vanity and people before self-indulgence.
I will continue to present carefully crafted sentences and paragraphs as a weapon to move society away from the deadly disease of greed and folly.
Till next week, my man.
“Send me.”
• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.
madeindurban.co.za