Opinion | Disease of greed and folly

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, as you know, I intend to quit the commentariat and try my hand in the land of milk and honey called politics.

I am in it to win it, Chief. Before announcing this drastic action I had warned you to solve the Eskom nightmare or face the revolution.

I should have said face losing power to this lowly paid newspaper man, but not for long.

What finally convinced me to become a politician is having no ability to solve any problem — I know nothing about electricity generation, raw sewage, waste collection, roads or bulk water reticulation.

I want to be part of the gravy train before the train’s steam engine runs out of water and gravy, in that order.

I am told there’s R2 billion for the VIP security budget, from which I intend to benefit.

This means I can finally cancel my annoying alarm system and stop relying on private security personnel, the nobodies.

I aim to have at least two armed SAPS officers stationed at my high-class, glass-only home in the suburb of Waterkloof in Pretoria.

As a man of means, I will present my own threat analysis proving that my comrades hold me in contempt and plan to physically harm me.

I will present before the police generals, newspaper clippings of over 4 000 or so of my comrades in KwaZulu-Natal who have succumbed to the deadly disease of greed and folly.

Mr President, don’t mind me; if I fail to impress the voters (ANC branch delegates) in the rough and tumble of wooing them, called electioneering or more like buying votes, I will settle for being a high-ranking official in your government.

Truth be told, I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket, hence my strategy to diversify my investment.

The grand idea is to use other people’s time and money.

I am here to reap the rewards without breaking a sweat.

In other words, my leader, I want to be part of the crème de la crème of a poorly educated class — wicked characters with a high appetite for sleaze who entered the public service through cadre deployment.

As a deployed cadre, I will have unfettered access to the public purse, to use it to benefit my benefactors and politicians.

Like KwaZulu-Natal’s former Treasury head Sipho Shabalala, who began serving his 45-year sentence (effectively 15 years) for corruption, fraud and money-laundering,

I, too, am prepared to be a fall guy.

Trust me. I hope against hope that you won’t eliminate me permanently.

I won’t point out where the proverbial bodies are buried. But if needs be, I am prepared to take all the secrets to my early grave.

For you, my leader, I swear I will be on a sleazy road, not so straight and narrow, like the former SAPS head Kgomotso Phahlane and several Crime Intelligence big fish arrested over R54-million tender fraud this week.

If you have noticed, my leader, some recent high-profile arrests exclude politicians.

That’s why my first choice is to dislodge you, but if I fail, I will take the poisoned chalice of being a high-ranking glorified clerk ready to sign billions of taxpayers’ money away for self-indulgence.

For you, my leader, I will buy a Land Rover and throw in a “grabber” or listening device, to stay ahead of our enemies.

For good measure, I commit to adding a Ripjar to encrypt phone calls and spy on law-enforcement agencies and politicians if you so desire. I am game, Chief.

My leader, I am prepared to accept a lower rank of being an official only if my position qualifies me to be escorted by the Blue Lights Brigade.

I know, I know that sometimes there’s less milk but blood.

At times more honey than you need, like in the case of the state-capture lieutenants who swindled our country out of billions of rands, like Brian Molefe and Co.

If all flops, I will remain a man of letters and thus a conscience of the nation.

Through words, not deeds, I will continue to represent what it means to lead by putting people before profit, people before vanity and people before self-indulgence.

I will continue to present carefully crafted sentences and paragraphs as a weapon to move society away from the deadly disease of greed and folly.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.

madeindurban.co.za