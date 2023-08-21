Opinion | Education gets a fail

By Jordan Erradu

Why has education plummeted to such depths?

When informed role players in education provided solid reasons for the downward spiral of education in our country, the knee-jerk reaction of education officials was to accuse the learned educationists of criticising the government too harshly.

They deflected the blame away from themselves and in attempting to do some collateral damage, pointed fingers at other stakeholders.

While everyone has the individual and collective responsibility to ensure that standards are maintained and enhanced, it is the core duty of the government, and in turn the various provincial departments of education, to oversee, maintain and uplift our standards of education.

After all, they decide on policies and provide the lifeblood of education – funding. But one cannot ignore the facts that have contributed to this downfall. Here are a few (of the many).

1. The closure of teacher training colleges

Between 1994 and 2000, the government took the decision to shut down teacher training colleges and merge them with other tertiary institutions.

The rationale behind the move was to overcome the educational inequalities of the past and to reduce the apparent oversupply of primary school teachers.

However, due to attrition, upward mobility, the exodus of teachers to other countries as well as a limited supply of qualified teachers, there is now a dearth of teachers in the country.

This shortage has impacted negatively on the culture of teaching and learning.

In many cases, unqualified and underqualified teachers are being employed to teach – leading to declining standards, while the majority of schools have had to increase class sizes in order to combat this problem.

Newly-qualified teachers also have to deal with challenges like maintaining discipline, curriculum changes, increased workloads and overbearing administrative work.

They have to perform duties they are not trained to do, leading to stress and burnout. For all its good intentions, this decision has not worked out well and has been counter-productive.

2. Overcrowded classrooms

A standard size classroom can accommodate at least 25 pupils.

Pupils learn best when the teacher is able to provide them with individual attention.

It stands to reason that the smaller the teacher-pupil ratio, the greater the academic achievements and the support the pupils can receive from their teachers.

According to the Personnel Administrative Measures (PAM) document, the teacher-pupil ratio is 1:30 in primary schools.

However, in some schools, the teacher-pupil ratio goes up to 1:70. Not only is this detrimental to the pupil, it also places great stress and adds to the already heavy workload of the teacher.

In special needs schools, because of the nature and complexity of the specific disability, the legislated ratio is even lower.

In the case of severely intellectually impaired pupils, the teacher-pupil ratio is 1:6. But very rarely is this ratio adhered to. In a bizarre twist, an education official at one stage insisted that the mainstream norm of 1:30 be applied in special needs schools.

3. Discipline

One of the major reasons for the decline in education can be attributed to the lack of discipline of pupils. In fact, discipline has gone through the window.

Education authorities and teachers today are grappling with disciplinary problems like disrespect, bullying, substance abuse and a general all-round lack of interest in studying and being at school. Over the years, discipline problems have intensified.

One of the factors contributing to this is that parents are not fully involved in the education of their children.

Children are left to their own devices and the lack of parental involvement manifests itself in school.

4. Budget cutbacks

The stock response to any request that requires funding is: “We do not have the money”. Education is allocated the largest slice of the national budget. It therefore defies logic that the money set aside for specific items cannot be found.

A recent example is the slashing of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s (KZNDOE’s) learner transport programme budget by a huge R193 million.

As a result, many pupils will simply not go to school, thereby contributing to the high absenteeism and drop-out rates. It beggars belief that while the government’s stance is that all children of school-going age must attend school, it cannot provide the essential support to enable them to do so.

The cutbacks in funding for schools has also affected the resources needed for effective teaching and learning.

The provision of learner teacher support materials (LTSM) is pivotal to ensure that the curriculum is meaningfully delivered.

However, many schools are floundering without resource materials because there is simply no money to purchase them.

The burning question that needs answering is: “Why are our pupils being sacrificed on the altar of greed and corruption?”

These are just a few of the many issues that have to be addressed and rectified if we want our education system to rise up and take its rightful place among the top-performing countries in Africa and the world.