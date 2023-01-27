Opinion | End load shedding now!

Janice Whitelaw

Chief Dwasaho!

This week, Mr President, you took an extraordinary step to write to us and cajoled the nation “to end load shedding: together”.

Allegedly this is only one way forward, according to the highest office in the land.

What have we done wrong in our previous lives to deserve this government?

I don’t subscribe to the Joseph de Maistre notion that “every country has the government it deserves”.

If my memory serves me well, we voted for the “new dawn”, a fresh start to remove the putrid smell of uBaba’s misgovernance.

We were promised the destruction of the state-capture apparatus and infrastructure.

Instead, like I said last week, we seem destined for the false dawn with its inherent winter of discontent.

Clearly, South Africa’s people are the children of a lesser God.

As a nation, we have been eagerly waiting your wisdom as supreme leader, commander in chief of all the armed forces, first citizen, the nation’s bundle of joy and national breadwinner.

We sought your knowledge on two matters.

First, what are you going to do differently to end load shedding?

And second, when will the nightmare end?

It induces a sense of shock that you want us, the people at the receiving of the Eskom load shedding caused by the governing party’s incompetence and skulduggery, to dust ourselves off and provide solutions.

The reality is that the ANC is responsible for the country’s malaise.

We cannot solve a problem that requires political will and engineering skills.

I, for one, am a journalist by training.

My highest qualification is a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Now you expect me, a man of letters, to solve the issue of unserviced power stations and lack of investment in the new power generation, Njani?

According to you, my leader, we can all play our part by paying for our electricity.

Apparently, the huge debt owed to Eskom by municipalities badly affects Eskom’s ability to fund critical maintenance.

I am sorry to tell you, my leader, that we can’t pay for a service we do not receive.

Load shedding means no power for households and industries.

In any event, my family pays an arm and a leg to the City of Tshwane for the privilege of being connected to the national electricity grid.

Yet it is a fool’s errand.

Secondly, National Treasury holds the keys to the National Revenue Fund.

I see no reason why it can’t pay Eskom directly the debt owed by the various local government structures, rather than transferring funds to the dysfunctional municipalities plagued by graft and ineptitude.

Ever heard of top-slicing, my leader?

In the same week that you asked us to fix Eskom, the DA marched to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, Loothuli House.

There’s no better display of the dearth of political savvy than an opposition party taking its campaign to the governing party offices instead of the Union Buildings, a seat of power.

To be honest, the DA is neither democratic nor an alliance.

Remember when it experimented by electing Pastor Dumelang, one Mmusi Maimane?

He was a hundred-to-one shot in the DA structures.

Yet he was elected because that’s what the party’s elders wanted: a black face.

When he lost his first election, the pendulum swung against him and he was deposed.

According to Tony Leon, Maimane was a “failed experiment”.

Secondly, when this political outfit (DA) was formed, it was born out of an alliance of political pipsqueaks, including the now-defunct National Party.

None of the constituent parts that initially created the DA exists today, rendering its name a nullity.

Mr President, my Facebook memories show that last year this week, I decried South Africa’s lack of intellectual savviness.

I wrote: “Perhaps in the end, it is the poverty of ideas that will finally sink our beautiful South Africa, long before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) takes over national Treasury due to over-indebtedness leading ‘to the balance of payments crisis’.”

It is clear for all to see that our political figureheads across the divide lack the political acumen required to manage a complex economy like ours.

Nothing screams the politics of stupidity and naivety like the so-called solutions offered by the aristocrats of the revolution and pretenders to the political throne to end load shedding, a crisis 15 years in the making.

It is a national shame.

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to the Presidency; I want to see something.”