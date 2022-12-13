Opinion | Factions are forever

Witness Reporter

It seems inevitable that barring a miracle, it is a deeply divided KwaZulu-Natal ANC that will emerge post the national elective conference in Johannesburg to pick up the pieces to convince the electorate to keep it in power after the provincial polls in 2024.

Since the dismal performance in the 2021 local government elections, the ANC has continued to lose ground to the IFP in by-elections because internal ructions have eroded the public’s confidence in the organisation to manage the country when it is incapable of running its own house properly.

As the build-up to the national conference has demonstrated amid the crisis around President Cyril Ramaphosa and the fallout over the Phala Phala farm saga, the ruling party has had to shift to the back burner critical matters of state while an indecisive president pondered whether to stay or go.

Replies to the National Council of Provinces and other presidential engagements had to be deferred.

As a nation we were in suspense, wondering if we should prepare for life after Ramaphosa.

As his fate hung in the balance, the message from the KwaZulu-Natal leadership was unequivocal: he had overstayed his welcome and had to be replaced by the province’s own Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Another presidential hopeful from KZN, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, also wanted Ramaphosa gone — a sentiment shared by former president Jacob Zuma, who himself still entertains fanciful notions of a return to the ANC leadership.

Former provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who does not have the endorsement of his own province for a similar role nationally, has been nominated by the majority of branches in the rest of the country.

Former provincial chairperson and secretary, Sihle Zikalala, could not even make it as an additional member of the provincial executive committee. Yet he has been nominated on top of the list for the national executive committee.

In the true spirit of the traditions of the ANC, in the past, once leaders were elected as they will be at Nasrec, they were accepted and actively supported by all members and structures of the organisation.

It was the correct, comradely thing to do. In fact it was more than that — an obligation.

But the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has a long history of failure to embrace change and bury the rancour of leadership battles lost or won.

Mobilisation against Ramaphosa, a sitting president, found fertile ground in KZN where there was a narrative peddled that he and his rich white former business partners had “bought” the last elective conference.

Zuma’s Nkandla homestead became a meeting point of choice for many detractors.

Ramaphosa’s deputy, David Mabuza, has never been forgiven for dumping Dlamini-Zuma at the last minute at the conference, thus swaying the vote in Ramaphosa’s favour.

Ominously, Zuma, whom the provincial leadership would have hoped would retire quietly and disappear into the Nkandla sunset, is instead his old ebullient self across political platforms and addressing branch meetings outside the ambit of provincial leadership programmes.

What is his agenda?

Will he at some stage throw his considerable political weight behind whoever the provincial leadership consolidates support around ahead of the national conference?

After all, it is acknowledged that KwaZulu-Natal lost a seat in the national leadership top six table in 2017 because it was divided, as it is now.

As the divisions cascaded to the lower structures of the organisation, down to the branches, by 2021 it was clear that the ANC’s foot soldiers had lost zest to galvanise support during local government elections.

Now, the province heads to the national conference in that sorry state. Irrespective of the outcome, it is unlikely that full weight will be thrown behind the winner, even if it is Ramaphosa himself, Mkhize, Dlamini-Zuma or whoever else Zuma would prefer.

In KZN, conclusion of a conference does not mark new beginnings for every comrade to strive for party unity.

Factions are forever, which is why even after the last provincial conference there was an immediate overhaul of the leadership in government, leading to the dismissal of young and energetic members of the executive council who happened to be associated with a faction supporting Ramaphosa.

But that group of leaders had also come to power through the purge of the team that had been assembled by former premier Senzo Mchunu.

He was removed unceremoniously when he lost the provincial chair to Zikalala.

It seems to me that Ramaphosa’s “New Dawn” and “Renewal” project was objectionable to some in KwaZulu-Natal because it was predicated on the “nine wasted years” narrative of Zuma’s leadership.

Therefore an endorsement of the “New Dawn” vision necessarily translated into being anti-Zuma.

Since KwaZulu-Natal is the only province so overwhelmingly against Ramaphosa’s second term, what happens if he wins again?

Would a divided leadership be capable of extracting what is best for its region from the national conference and return as a united force to win the 2024 elections?

It is a long shot.