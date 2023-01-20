Opinion | False dawn

Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho! My President, I am known in some political circles as a Thuma Mina poodle, that irritating loud mouth of the new dawn, if not its chief propagandist.

Some accuse me of being an eternal optimist, if not politically naïve.

I am none of these labels.

I am a writer with a soul who maybe naively still believes in the goodness of political leaders to serve humanity, contrary to the evidence before us.

But as a writer, I have a responsibility to speak truth to power, to call things by their first names, as it were.

You may not know this, but I still live in South Africa with my family because I believed you would clean up the putrid mess left by your predecessor uBaba.

In 2018, you stood before the House of Nothingness t/a the National “Slumbering” Assembly, and promised all and sundry a new dawn.

You have been in power now for 59 months. Yet not a single state-owned enterprise ravaged by uBaba has been rebuilt, operates at a profit or delivers on its mandate.

The news media is awash with scandals of the aristocrats of the revolution (ANC politicians), week in and week out.

No ANC politician is in orange overalls, yet the Special Investigating Unit archives are full of recommendations to prosecute.

Not to mention the politically sensitive cases before the courts that are postponed routinely for God knows what.

Yet nothing really happens except the farcical “step-aside-but-keep-earning” exercise.

Sadly, after almost five years of the Ramaphosa administration, I cannot in good conscience write that all is well in the State of Denmark.

The new dawn was undoubtedly always reserved for the president’s men and women, including those who financially benefited from the CR17 windfall.

It is clear for all to see that the “falcon cannot hear the falconer; things fall apart; the centre cannot hold”.

In other words, your recent re-election as ANC president, which was spun by the commentariat, including this scribe, as a victory for stability and more structural economic reform, was a fallacy.

Three weeks after your triumph, we are still in the dark.

Evidently, the turkeys voted for Christmas.

Thus it goes without saying that the optimism displayed after your Naswreck 2.0 victory belies the fact that you are all mouth and no trousers.

Therefore, the embryo your supporters see and sell to us as a sign of progress is a myth.

Beware of a mirage!

Your word, my leader, means little.

Even your ministers do not sing from the same hymn sheet, even about something as critical as the Eskom conundrum.

Therefore, we can no longer rely on your pronouncements as head of state.

For instance, in July last year, you announced that Eskom would buy electricity from independent power producers within three months.

Most importantly, you announced that Eskom would import power from Botswana and Zambia, which have more electricity capacity than they require.

In the same address, you gifted us another moribund structure, the National Energy Crisis Committee, bringing together all the departments and entities involved in the provision of electricity.

Six months later, the Eskom load-shedding menace has worsened.

There is no sign of new power on the grid. Lutho. Nada.

How many ANC ministers does it take to change a light bulb? Or procure energy from our neighbours? We live in the dark, Mr President.

Still, any potential problem in the country has an advisory panel or task team reporting to you, my leader.

These advisory panels have given jobs to just about any run-of-mill academic, judging by the lack of clever answers emerging to solve the intractable problems facing the citizens.

What value are we deriving from your ministers, directors-general and advisory panels?

Mr President, obviously we have been lied to about you being the Nelson Mandela protégé who would lead us to the Promised Land.

The economy continues to chug along like that train you were stuck on between Pretoria and Johannesburg a few years back. It is neither creating jobs nor new billionaires.

Our cities are run by the unwashed and are unkempt.

Raw sewage flows freely like beer in the shebeens from Limpopo to Johannesburg and Durban.

It is clear to me that I was sold a pipe dream of a new dawn.

In reality, what my compatriots and I have is a false dawn.

Till next week, my man. “Send me to Eskom Megawatt Park. I want to see something.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His latest book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za