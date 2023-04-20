Opinion | Floodgates have opened

By Cyril Madlala

I am not certain what to make of the prospect of an independent candidate being elected president of the Republic of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assented to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

His office explained that this gives effect to a June 2020 Constitutional Court judgment that declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional as it required that citizens could only be elected to the National Assembly or provincial legislatures through their membership of political parties.

The court gave Parliament 24 months to fix the defect that had deprived independent candidates the right to contest as individuals.

Now the floodgates have been opened.

Ever so optimistic, Ramaphosa shared his take on these developments: “The Electoral Amendment Bill marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our democracy by expanding electoral participation and widening the pool of leadership choice for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

The bill presents a development that can only enrich and sustain our growing constitutional democracy.”

I am not certain that offering us more leaders to choose from necessarily enriches our constitutional dispensation.

From the madness that has resulted from attempts to co-opt tiny political parties to prop up fragile coalitions in various municipalities in the country, one can only cringe at the thought of the possibilities that lie ahead.

Ramaphosa is popular

For instance, for a while now, opinion polls have suggested that Ramaphosa is more popular that the organisation he leads.

It is also not a secret that the DA would be comfortable to work with Ramaphosa as a person if he were to be unshackled from the ANC.

With his own billions of rands accumulated over the years, Ramaphosa would not be short of partners to support his campaign to lead South Africa as an independent candidate.

After all, within the ANC many of his detractors are convinced that he only won the party presidency because of the massive financial backing he received from private benefactors investing in particular economic policy alignments under his leadership.

That is why the ghosts of his “CR17” campaign money for election at the 2017 ANC conference are yet to be exorcised despite another victory at the subsequent 2022 contest.

ANC is tarnished

The ANC brand is seriously tarnished amid persistent allegations of corruption and theft on a large scale.

It is, however, generally accepted that Ramaphosa has not stolen any taxpayers’ money to enrich himself.

A person in his shoes and of his calibre and appeal across party lines could be encouraged to stand as an independent candidate, and hope to be elected to lead the country as a compromise candidate when no clear majorities emerge after the 2024 national elections.

The Ramaphosa hypothetical example is perfect because any independent candidate hoping to have an impact against the likes of the ANC, the DA, the EFF and the IFP would need to be a national figure in their own right.

Probably only Nelson Mandela could have won support across races and throughout the whole country.

Of course, the ANC subscribes to the view that no individual can be bigger than itself as an organisation.

That was true in the past, but the ANC of today is like a fading memory of what was once a glorious movement.

Since it was the Constitutional Court that directed that individual candidates should be able to contest national and provincial elections, that is what should happen.

After all, for the longest time there have been suggestions that a constituency-based system would have served South Africa better.

There have even been suggestions that civil-society groupings not affiliated to any political parties should work towards identifying capable and distinguished South Africans to take over at the Union Buildings.

I suspect though that despite the change in our electoral law, allowing independent candidates to participate will not have the kind of impact we have seen within the municipal government sphere.

Most of the independents have been disgruntled members from existing main political parties.

They have capitalised on exploiting the vacuum in dealing with area-specific issues and grievances.

Gunning for a seat in a provincial legislature or Parliament as an individual is a totally different ball game.

It requires extensive networks, human capital and resources to match ambitions to play in that space.

The threshold for one seat will be a serious challenge, particularly as new political parties are mushrooming at such a pace one would think that 2024 will be our defining moment to break free from the ANC grip.

But, as aspirant independent candidates will soon find out, politics on the national stage is not the kindergarten stuff of municipal coalitions.

Instead of celebrating the amendment of our electoral law, we could be looking at a pyrrhic victory for prospective independent leaders hoping to be presidents or premiers.

Many of us still love that sense of belonging and affiliation to groupings, even when it is only for sentimental reasons and our membership is being exploited for the personal enrichment of the leaders, their families and friends.