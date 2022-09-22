Opinion | Flowers of the Zulu nation

Clive Ndou

While the Zulu royal family’s Reed Dance ceremony celebrating young women’s virginity and purity has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years, it continues to elicit debate, particularly around gender roles in society.

According to estimates, about 10000 Zulu maidens attended the royal family Reed Dance ceremony held annually at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma last Saturday.

Clad in colourful traditional outfits tailored to reveal their breasts and thighs, the maidens could easily have been mistaken for a parade of beauty contestants.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who presided over the Reed Dance ceremony, was so proud of the girls to the point of declaring them, “the flowers of the Zulu nation”.

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who apart from being an MP also moonlights as King Miszulu kaZwelithini’s prime minister, described the turnout at eNyokeni as “historic”.

“Since the inception of the uMkhosi Wohlanga, it’s the first time that so many maidens are participating.

“The enemies of the King who predicted that this year’s ceremony would be a flop will have to swallow their words,” he said.

Like many Zulu ceremonies, last weekend’s event was characterised by song and dance — a useful Zulu trademark which over a decade ago propelled Jacob Zuma to the highest office in the land.

Four years after Zuma left the presidency, South Africans, who continue to differ on Zuma’s legacy, still agree on one thing: he is dancer and singer of note — skills which he perfected while attending Zulu cultural ceremonies such as the uMkhosi woMhlanga ceremony which took place at eNyokeni Royal Palace on Saturday.

Saturday’s ceremony also attracted a legion of young men called Amabutho (Zulu regiments) some of whom undeniably went to eNyokeni with the hope of drawing the attention of one of the beautiful maidens, kept the fingers of photographers who had also turned up in large numbers, on the shutter-release button.

Having captured the beauty of Saturday’s traditional ceremony, it is also important to mention that as exciting as the event was, it bellies characteristics which have been a source of debate for years. The young maidens who descended on eNyokeni not only have to abstain from sex, they also have to produce proof of this.

To prove that they are still virgins, the maidens have to undergo regular checks performed by an elder Zulu woman trained in virginity testing. In a radio interview recently, gender activist Nombuso Gasa criticised the event for promoting gender inequality.

“Now one of the problems is that we have a practice today which puts an emphasis on a young woman’s purity at a time when they are at risk of sexual victimisation by older men and by men who are looking for young maidens.

“Secondly, we also have a situation where young girls have to prove they are pure virgins whereas on the other hand young males do not have that same pressure. Young males are in fact encouraged to go out there and be wild,” she said.

But Pietermaritzburg-based indigenous knowledge expert Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, who is an advocate of virginity testing, strongly disagrees with Gasa.

“This kind of narrative is often peddled by people who don’t understand Zulu customs. Virginity testing is not just about inspecting a young woman; it’s about instilling certain values in young people. Girls are taught about their culture and the importance of being proud of their customs and heritage so that they can have a sense of identity when they grow up.

“They are not just taught to respect their parents but to also respect fellow humans,” she said.

The more one ponders the argument presented by Ngobese on the one hand, and by Gasa on the other, one finds oneself inclined to accept that as citizens, there are times when we just have to agree to disagree.

This is even more so given that our country is a microcosm of diverse cultures, beliefs and practices.

While it is important to monitor constantly how the two rights impact on each other, the objective of the debate should never be about collapsing one of the rights.

When it comes to important debates such as the one around virginity testing and the practices associated with it, there is a need to balance cultural rights against universal human rights.

While it is important to monitor constantly how the two rights impact on each other, the objective of the debate should never be about collapsing one of the rights.

Given that ours is still a young democracy, it is important for us when discussing contentious issues, to summon the wisdom of English writer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, who said: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

It is this kind of wisdom which saw the once highly polarised South African society charting a new path towards social cohesion, a critical requirement for stability, growth and prosperity.

• Clive Ndou is the political editor of The Witness.