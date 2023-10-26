Opinion: Gearing up for a breathtaking weekend of rugby

By Witness Reporter

The Witness takes the opportunity to introduce new sports columnist Robbie Naidoo.

The well-respected Naidoo has been a journalist and writer for more than two decades and has contributed to various titles in the Independent Group, including Post, Sunday Tribune and the Mercury.

He has also written for the Sunday Times and worked for a host of electronic media, including Capital Radio, SABC TV, East Coast Radio and the BBC.

He is well travelled and has attended and reported on various sports events around the world, including Wimbledon, international soccer games, cricket Tests and three Olympic Games.

He has played representative tennis, cricket and squash. Known for his wit and analytical skills, we welcome him as he joins The Witness at an opportune time with two World Cups going on.

ROBBIE NAIDOO

It’s wonderful to join an esteemed publication like The Witness and be re-united with some of my former colleagues.

I am a bit of a has-been journalist, but one with itchy fingers with so much action going on. And there is nothing as mouthwatering as a World Cup and having two in our midst has left me in a state of euphoria — on my couch.

I’m originally from Stanger, where I spent half of my life playing all sports and eventually coaching tennis.

I have been privileged to have watched lots of international sport and if I can brag, I witnessed all of Michael Phelps’ eight gold medal races in Beijing live. I have also been privileged to see six of Usain Bolt’s eight gold medals.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Springboks deserve a heroes’ welcome

And yes, I was there when Wayde van Niekerk won his 400 m in Rio.

I have watched Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who is my favourite, live on several occasions.

In spite of all of this, I have the unusual preference to watch sport in front of my TV alone. I don’t like to be disturbed and people walking up and down to toilets and obstructing spectators at big international stadia is my pet hate.

So down to brass tacks and the Rugby World Cup.

If anything, this Rugby World Cup has had so many ups and downs, it could easily turn into a soap opera. It’s been full of drama, desperation and side-issues. I have compiled a list of issues which I think are pertinent as the Springboks and All Blacks go head-to-head on Saturday.

Changing of the guard

The West Indies of the ’80s and ’90s are widely regarded as the greatest cricket team of all time. They literally went 14 years without a Test series defeat.

However, after the resignation of captain, Viv Richards, the team collapsed. Soon they were losing Test series at home and away and the once great colossus just imploded.

Alongside this, the All Blacks have dominated world rugby achieving an astonishing 77% win ratio — the best of any sporting team in history.

They simply beat everyone. And while admiring this achievement, for years I have often thought that a West Indies-style collapse was due to them.

In the last two years, the New Zealanders have been wavering but have often bounced back.

If the Boks beat them on Saturday, they will go ahead of them with four world titles; they would have secured consecutive World Cups and they would have beaten them twice on the trot. If anything, these achievements could signify a changing of the guard. It could be a pivotal moment in world rugby.

Revenge

From an All Blacks perspective, this game on Saturday is about revenge and restoring pride.

As we all know, they have beaten SA on infinite occasions in the last 20 years at home and away and have dominated the Rugby Championship.

But they have only played SA in one World Cup final in 1995 and they lost in the dying moments.

On that occasion the team was literally men-down after they had a mysterious ‘bad meal’ at a Jo’burg restaurant, two days before the final.

Word behind the scenes is they are still convinced they were poisoned and want retribution. So, expect war!

Zero to hero?

Their coach, Ian Foster, also has a lot to prove. He has had nothing but a miserable time at the helm of the All Blacks — losing a home series to Ireland, losing to Argentina in Christchurch and getting walloped by SA at Twickenham.

So, if he wins this World Cup, he will literally go down as one of the greatest comeback coaches in all of world sport.

One final hurdle

SA director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus goes into the final on the opposite end of the spectrum. He is viewed as a master tactician who has all played his cards right.

Will he succeed, or like the All Blacks of previous years, dominate and fail at the final hurdle? His reputation as a legend of the game rests on this match.

And losing to a team you beat 35-7 not so long ago will not be considered the mark of greatness.

Bomb Squad

To me there is no doubt that RWC23 rests on the shoulders of this motley group. The most amazing thing about these guys is they have been around for four years and NO ONE has managed to come close to pushing them around.

They dominate every game and are going to be the litmus test for the All Blacks on Saturday.

That first Bomb Squad scrum is going to tell the whole story. I think the entire country is waiting for it with bated breath.

Kicking Dilemma

The Handré Pollard-Manie Libbok debate has become the No. 1 issue at every pub in SA.

Even as the final looms, no one is clear what the answer is. Do you kick for touch or for goal?

To me, the answer is clear: if you got this powerful pack, you’ve got to assert your dominance and kick for touch.

Taking kicks at goal will allow the All Blacks back into the game and give them breathing room — as was the case with England. I would, however, choose Pollard — even if we are kicking for touch. To me, Libbok is too much of a risk at this point.

Mbonambi racial slur

And so we come to this week’s controversy — the Bongi Mbonambi incident. Isn’t it uncanny that a nation built around a theme of reconciliation is now engrossed in a very serious racial debacle.

To make things worse, it’s a case of reverse racism — that’s a black guy making racial insults against a white guy. Was it a misinterpretation of the Afrikaans language by the English?

With global sport undertaking huge anti-racism campaigns, the world is watching and I hope Mbonambi doesn’t have to sit this one out.

Refereeing

With officiating being so subjective in rugby, the management of the referee during Saturday’s final becomes pivotal.

Unfortunately, the choice of Englishman, Wayne Barnes, cannot be considered favourable for South Africa.

This is because Erasmus criticised him after their loss to France in Marseilles last November. In that match Barnes issued a red card to each team.

The criticism resulted in Springbok fans tormenting Barnes’s wife and family on social media — something that did leave a bitter taste.

On the other end of the stick, Barnes did issue two yellow cards to the All Blacks in their quarter-final against Ireland. Based on this, it is best advised that the Springboks be very careful not to overstep the mark, even slightly.

The lesson? Sometimes it’s just better to keep your mouth shut.

French crowd

And finally the debate is on regarding who the French will support in the final. To be quite honest, this is impossible to gauge. That being the case, it may be a good thing and will, hopefully, lend to a neutral crowd who will just support good rugby.

ALSO READ | Springboks ‘in high spirits’ as they arrive in Toulon

All in all, it’s going to be a breathtaking weekend of rugby. Enjoy the final and see you next week.