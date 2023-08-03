Opinion | Glory days long gone

By Cyril Madlala

It is commendable that the newly-elected leadership of the veterans of the African National Congress commits to the restoration of the ethos and values that underpinned the foundations of the organisation and served it so well for more than a century.

But the triumphalism on display at the 10th birthday celebrations of the Economic Freedom Fighters at the weekend was a stark reminder that for a considerable number of political activists in South Africa, long gone are the glorious days of the ANC.

After witnessing the spectacle at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, all other political parties would, albeit begrudgingly, have had to acknowledge that Julius Malema and his team pulled off a slick performance worthy of emulation.

ALSO READ | Letters | Malema’s behaviour

To get about 100 000 supporters to travel from every corner of the country to listen to a fiery Malema is no mean feat.

The Democratic Alliance’s subsequent palpitations about some of the songs and slogans at the celebrations are, while perfectly understandable, mere stunts to ride on the wave of publicity generated by the EFF’s showpiece.

The party says it will file charges with the United Nations Human Rights Council against the EFF and the government.

While that move might calm the nerves of some white sections of the DA, Malema will be losing no sleep over it.

The veterans of the ANC are also not mesmerised by Malema’s antics.

They want the ANC to break ties with the EFF because they do not share the same values and principles.

In the ANC’s desperation to cling to power in municipalities where it lost control after the 2021 local elections, it has formed coalitions with the EFF.

There is already talk that the working relationship could be extended to national level if the ANC fails to win enough votes to govern on its own after next year’s polls.

ALSO READ Opinion | The EFF celebrates 10 years of existence

If the veterans’ advice is heeded, the ANC should not stoop that low for the sake of hanging onto power.

Once upon a time, maybe when these veterans were themselves “Young Lions” of the liberation movement, principles and values dear to the ANC inspired them.

The likelihood of ending up on death row, being assassinated or sent to prison for life, meant that a different kind of cadre joined the struggle.

These veterans largely operated underground.

Their activities were not for media consumption.

They frowned upon glorification of the self.

The ANC to this day is notorious for an inability to take prompt decisions, opting rather to debate and consult ad nauseam.

On the other hand, Malema has a tight grip on his organisation.

In the “Red Berets” camp, nobody doubts who the “Commander-in-Chief” is and what the consequences are for conspiring against him.

His irresponsible rhetoric is the very attraction.

The difficulty for the veterans is that the ANC and the EFF fish from the same pond.

The multitudes that literally dance to Malema’s tune and respond with such enthusiasm to his slogans, chants and insults to the ANC government are mostly likely to have abandoned the ANC for the EFF.

They are not very grounded politically on what the veterans would expect from an ANC member.

Many would not survive the stringent screening that the veterans want ANC representatives to be subjected to.

The extent of the deterioration in the calibre of members means that much work needs to be done between now and the election to ensure the ANC fields candidates of the moral and ethical standing expected by the veterans.

The problem is that many of the good ones are, for a variety of reasons, watching from the periphery these days.

Some do not participate much in the branches or feel marginalised by the new generation of leaders.

If they are not part of the structures, they obviously cannot be chosen to represent the ANC in Parliament and the legislatures.

Elections are about numbers.

Huge numbers.

How parties mobilise to get them, is another matter.

Whatever methods Malema applied to get so many people to the stadium, worked for him.

It does not necessarily follow that those methods will bring him the numbers in the election next year.

What we know is that an ability to bring physical bodies to a specific venue on a specific date is a much better gauge for endorsement than the number of “likes” on social-media platforms.

Similarly, while it is important for the “renewal” project of the ANC veterans to succeed, there might not be enough time before the election.

An ANC made up of genuine, selfless and committed comrades who have not joined for material benefit may be critical for the survival of the organisation in the long term.

The challenge is that in the short term, between now and next year’s election, comrades want to “eat” now as that future is no longer certain.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.