Opinion | Happy birthday, Pietermaritzburg

Stephanie Saville

You may have seen that The Witness turned 177 this week.

Congratulations us!

It’s another proud milestone in the history of our newspaper.

But, there’s another anniversary that is also very special this year.

It’s the year our city turns 185.

ALSO READ | Celebrating 185 years of Pietermaritzburg

You may know that already, but I think we need to draw attention to it, and as residents of Pietermaritzburg, celebrate it with the honour it deserves.

I often try to imagine the space we occupy now, when it was virgin land untouched by humans.

I imagine the veld, teeming with wildlife, in a fertile valley with a river running through it, fed by numerous streams.

Where my house stands now, were there elephants roaming from time to time before then?

Did buck dart through the undergrowth and did lions roam the plains?

Were there (more) leopard in the surrounding hills?

Did giraffe graze the tree tops?

How loud and clear the birdsong must have been then, with no traffic, leaf blowers or weed eaters competing with it.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Maritzburg in ruins

Heaven on earth. Our much-loved city has had its ups and downs, and its incarnations and reincarnations.

And, don’t ever call it Sleepy Hollow please?

It’s a nickname we’ve long since shed. We’re big and bustling, and we count for a lot.

My mind wanders to imagine all the ways we’ve dressed in this melting pot of culture over years of fashion and tradition, from suits and saris to floor-length ball gowns, mini skirts, jeans and traditional wear like isidwaba and isicholo.

We’ve worshipped in sacred spaces like mosques, temples, churches and chapels, and gathered outside in a circle of stones.

We’ve cooked a wide variety of food on fires, gas and electric plates and stoves, from phuthu, samp and beans or shisanyama to fragrant curries, vetkoek, boerewors and Sunday roasts.

We’ve worked individually and together to make our city what it is today — every brick, every road and paving stone and each garden planted — where people live and work and play together.

And what about the weather we’ve seen?

There have been some massive storms here in Pietermaritzburg, with hailstones the size of tennis balls, and where rivers have come up in flood.

Who remembers the terrible Christmas Day floods of 1995?

We’ve had weeks of rain on end, enervating heat waves and droughts that have turned the city’s vegetation brown.

We’ve even had snow!

While we have welcomed many eminent visitors, shamefully, some like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, were not treated well at the hands of authorities.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Mafia state

Our people have fought terrible wars both right here and abroad.

We’ve protested for freedom and celebrated that when it came.

We’ve produced world-famous actresses, brilliant scientists who study the stars, authors, academics and doctors who have saved lives, and politicians who’ve made a difference.

We’ve been the home of working class families and counted multi-millionaires among us.

We’ve been a place of opportunity for businesses which started small and grew because we, and our forebears, supported them faithfully — businesses like The Witness!

We’ve made homes which subsequent generations have built onto, remodelling and reshaping them, but still letting them retain the essence of a home built many decades ago.

Driving past them often we’re too blasé about them to acknowledge the marvels that are the architecture we have here, with our beautiful city hall the jewel in the crown.

Many of our forebears built the homes that make up our numerous suburbs, laid the bricks for the “new” city hall, which was inaugurated in August 1901, crafted the lampposts and dug the roads.

They put in the infrastructure, from drains to electricity pipes to overhead phone lines, and now we’re laying the cables for fibre networks.

We’ve stood solemnly in the various old and current courts around town, in the dock, the gallery and as officers of the courts.

We have worked with and for each other and employed each other.

We have taught each other’s children (Congrats Maritzburg College on your 160th anniversary too!) and healed each other’s parents (Grey’s Hospital is a proud 167 this year).

We became neighbours, then friends, and our family ties run deep.

In recent years, we have stood together while mobs trashed our streets, and rebuilt our lives when the unrest was over.

We’ve helped each other when times have been tough, giving as often as we could.

Historically, we’ve mourned each other’s tragedies and celebrated each other’s triumphs.

We’ve clapped for Comrades runners (established in 1921), shrieked for Dusi canoeists (established 1951) flashing past on white water, and shouted for Midmar Mile (first one in 1974) contestants as they approached the finish.

Many of us participated in these and the many other sporting events held here.

Hell, even I did the Capital Climb once and survived to tell the tale.

We’ve flocked to the show grounds for the Royal Show (established in 1851) and walked with wonder looking up at the plane tree avenue at the KZN Botanical Gardens (founded 149 years ago, yesterday), perhaps thinking of family years and years before who watched the trees grow from saplings.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint | Unrelenting price hikes

We’ve supported local teams at football fields around the city, at the Oval (which hosted its first first-class cricket match in 1894/95) and on rugby fields.

We’ve taken part in friendly inter-school rivalry, picking our sides and defending them with every fibre of our being.

We speak different languages which echo through the city’s streets, creating a symphony of the sound of us.

We may not understand each other all the time, but we all understand the language of laughter and the sentiment of tears.

And who hasn’t had a favourite corner café at some time?

We’re amazed at the growth of our city, in whatever era we’ve lived here.

There are names we’ll always remember, names we’d rather forget.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Dangerous messaging

We’ve had local heroes and heroines to celebrate, and rogues whose thuggery has been legendary.

We mark places by our memories — the schools we went to, the streets we lived on, where our friends and family lived, where we had our first kiss even, and the places we were when we heard significant news.

We’ve watched the sun come up over the eastern hills and set over World’s View, as our parents, and grand-parents have.

Maritzburg is so much more than our municipal problems.

It’s so much more than load-shedding frustrations and political tensions.

It’s more than the bad stuff.

Pietermaritzburg is worth celebrating warmly because it’s our home.

We, who still live here, stay because there is something inherently wonderful about this place.

It’s in our blood and it flows through our separate and collective histories.

We must have a sense of celebration about it being 185 and mark its survival, its growth; and hold on to hope for the place we call home.

So, here’s to happy, warm, and most sincere congratulations to all of us.

We really do deserve them.

•Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.