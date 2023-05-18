Opinion | Here we go again

By Cyril Madlala

Here we go again.

That’s what I thought when I heard that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was affronted that the premier’s office rendered him almost a puppet by managing his diary and movements, thus making him “powerless”.

He informed amakhosi, the pillars of his Zulu kingdom who he had summoned to Ulundi, that he was at the receiving end of shoddy treatment at the hands of the government.

ALSO READ | KZN government to fork out more to take care of Zulu king’s needs

Particularly painful for him was that his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, had suffered the same fate and complained bitterly about it.

He went on to say that while the provincial government had announced a budget allocation of some R70 million for the royal household, he was not privy to the details.

It thus came as no surprise that when the ANC big guns descended on KwaZulu-Natal last weekend, they tried to atone for the provincial government’s sins by paying the king a visit.

Afterwards, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that the provincial leaders had been instructed to fix things with the king.

With next year’s general election around the corner, no political party in the province would want to be on the wrong side of the massive constituency that pays allegiance to the Zulu Kingdom.

Of course, the institution of Zulu monarchy is above politics to such an extent that the king traditionally does not exercise his constitutional right to vote.

However, any political party perceived to be hostile to the king risks alienating many potential endorsements next year.

That is why leaders of all major political formations in the country routinely visit the Zulu king to pay their respects.

ALSO READ | ANC KZN leadership in quandary

I am not certain how the national leadership of the ANC expects the provincial government to accommodate King Misuzulu kaZwelithini if he expects to be able to do as he pleases with the budget without obtaining approval from the government.

He is correct to say that his father faced the same predicament, if that’s what this is.

Even during the days of the erstwhile KwaZulu government, King Goodwill Zwelithini harboured ambitions to be treated like an absolute monarch, like his eSwatini counterparts.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini spent much of his youth at the palace of his uncle, who happens to be the reigning King of eSwatini, Mswati III.

He therefore has a very solid grasp of what is possible when a king has unfettered control over his affairs.

The major difference is that in South Africa we have a constitutional monarch.

ALSO READ | King Misuzulu pledges to follow in the footsteps of his late father

The public funds that maintain the institution have to be accounted for fully under the Public Finance Management Act, and the accounting officer in the premier’s office is held responsible if the law is transgressed.

What seems to peeve the king, as it did his father, is having to report to the premier’s office if he has to travel using state resources.

I remember that there was once an uproar many years ago when the queens felt disrespected when they were required to provide reasons for trips undertaken with drivers.

Cellphone allowances were also capped, which did not go down well with members of the royal household.

Of course, in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, government departments have to work within budgets.

It is not possible to operate outside a budgetary framework, regardless of the wishes of the king and his household.

Explaining these processes should not result in a major fallout between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the premier’s office, however unfortunate it would be if it was not done before dissatisfaction was voiced.

Most unfortunate would be if the issue became a political football in the province as other parties seek to gain mileage out of the “misunderstanding”.

The ANC has gone a long way to recover previously lost ground in its relationship with the Zulu royal family.

By the time King Zwelithini died, the institution had been elevated above party politics.

ALSO READ | Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to address provincial legislature

There were no longer controversies around the king opening the KZN Legislature and taking the salute on the first day.

But the ANC made a hash of things when succession battles ensued between King Misuzulu and other members of the royal family who challenged his ascension to the throne.

Its efforts to mediate came to naught, until it became clear that the odds were heavily stacked in favour of the current king despite ongoing legal challenges.

For a while it looked like the ANC, through its provincial government, was again in the good books of the Zulu royal family, until the latest spat.

With all indications pointing to a dismal performance in the next election, the last thing the organisation in the province needs is an aggrieved Zulu king.

The wrath of his ancestors presents itself in many forms for a political party, believe it or not.

• Cyril Madlala is columnist-at-large at The Witness.