Opinion | History contested

Cyril Madlala

It was perhaps with the noblest of intentions that the founding fathers of our democracy sought to blur the collective memory of our ugly past in order sustain this notion of a Rainbow Nation at peace with itself and the world.

The theme for this year’s Human Rights Month, March, is “Consolidating and sustaining human rights culture into the future”.

The original significance of March 21 is that on this day in 1960, the South African Police opened fire and killed 69 black people in Sharpeville, in Gauteng.

More than 180 were injured.

Under the leadership of the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania which had broken away from the African National Congress, they were protesting peacefully by defying the imposition of pass laws.

These measures were a form of an internal passport system to limit the movement of black people, control their influx into the cities and regulate the migrant labour system.

Police officers

Police officers could demand any black person to produce this demeaning dompas anytime to prove that they were where they were legally.

Now we are being urged to reflect beyond the atrocities and bitter memories of the day, and seek to consolidate and sustain human rights into the future.

Similarly, on December 16, Afrikaners are being nudged to forget about the vow they made before God to honour him religiously as they celebrated the Voortrekker victory over the Zulus in 1838 at the Battle of Blood River.

I always thought the Afrikaners captured the sentiment perfectly when they said in their language that a “promise is a promise”.

I still wonder if any government can decree that an undertaking made with a people’s Supreme Being be disregarded and replaced with reconciliation.

Granted, the “Day of the Vow”, “Day of the Covenant” and “Dingaansdag” could not have sat well with the younger generation of the defeated.

The spirit is that while we may remember what happened on a particular day in history, we should look ahead and focus on what unites us as South Africans.

Inevitably, in the process many truths remain buried.

Julius Malema

I was musing about this in the aftermath of the national shutdown organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters this week, and how leader Julius Malema dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa as not worthy to lead the nation.

Essentially, he accuses him of being a puppet of rich white people who played a dubious role to protect their interests when our constitutional dispensation was negotiated.

Of course, there are many South Africans who would argue that Malema’s pronouncements on anything are so contradictory that he cannot be taken seriously.

Yet he cannot be dismissed offhand, as he demonstrated this week when he had the entire country on edge, expecting the worst from the national shutdown.

The EFF’s narrative against Ramaphosa is gaining traction among some South Africans, augmented as it is by detractors within his own party.

Former president Nelson Mandela is a virtual saint in the eyes of many across the world.

Yet Malema is bold enough to suggest that Madiba abandoned the ideals of the Freedom Charter, such as the nationalisation of banks and mines, because captains of white capital which he had become besotted with, sternly opposed it.

Political history is often a contested terrain.

In the context of a global figure that is Mandela, there were always going to be contradictory narratives. This is understandable.

The spirit of the Rainbow nation

It could well be in the best interests of the country to sustain the “sainthood” of somebody of his stature.

In our case in South Africa, that would be in keeping with the spirit of this Rainbow Nation that resists the temptation to keep delving into our past, opting instead to bring to the fore that which unites us.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission was designed precisely to achieve the bigger objective — which was to open, for a limited period only, a window for us to peek into our horrible past and then move on with our sins washed through reconciliation.

Prince Mangosuthu annual lecture

This week, former Nigerian president Dr Olusegun Obasanjo delivered the first Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi annual lecture in Durban.

At the event organised by the Buthelezi Foundation on Human Rights Day, he argued forcefully that the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party is a statesman whose liberation struggle credentials place him alongside those celebrated African luminaries who led their countries to independence.

His perspective of history, as a contemporary on a close personal level with the likes of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda and others of that ilk, places Obasanjo in a unique position to render a rosy perspective of Buthelezi’s contribution that his detractors, particularly in the ANC, have difficulty reconciling with the man they knew in the 1980s and 1990s in war-torn KwaZulu-Natal.

As I said earlier, the narrative of our political history is contested fiercely.

My sense is that in order to nurture the idealism of our Rainbow Nation, we are expected to free ourselves from the bondage of our own rancour.