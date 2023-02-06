Opinion | Horrors of the hair salon

Nompilo Kunene

Going to the salon can be a dread for many people, but for black women, the experience can be particularly harrowing.

From racial segregation to unskilled hairdressers, the hair salon can be a place filled with anxiety and trauma.

It’s no secret that there is racial segregation at salons across this country that no one really talks about.

We all know it’s there, but we avoid addressing it perhaps because we all understand that it would be a terrifying experience having someone who doesn’t understand your hair type handle your hair.

Unfortunately, I’ve only been to “black hair salons”, so I can’t talk about the other salons. I know the salon space can be therapeutic for many women, but I personally do not relate to that.

I was recently venting to a group a friends about how I hate going to the salon and how much anxiety it gives me.

They could all relate and it was funny how we all had horror stories about the salon.

Like most black people in South Africa with kinky, curly, coarse and “unmanageable” hair, we had to grow up having relaxed hair.

Growing up, I got my hair relaxed probably every three months.

I got it relaxed consistently because that was what was easier for my mother to manage and it saved her a lot of time. Plus, curly kinky hair was frowned upon back then.

All these natural hair, embrace and love your hair movements and online 4C hair tutorials weren’t around when I was growing up.

My hair journey has been long and arduous, and it’s only in recent years that I’ve decided to embrace my natural hair.

But my hair has gone through a lot, from block braids to cornrows, yaki braids, bonding, wigs, weaves, and several chiskop and brush haircuts.

And throughout this journey, I’ve had several horrifying experiences at black hair salons. I’m sure all black women have a horror story of unskilled hairdressers either butchering their hair, having to argue and forcefully demand what you want or them refusing to style it all together.

The first reason that gives me heart palpitations every time I have to go to the salon is the time it takes. Doing your hair can be a time-consuming process and you have to dedicate your entire day to it.

Whether it’s because the salon is overbooked, or there are several people in front of you, or you have to sit under a hooded dryer for over an hour, there is always something that takes up a lot of time. Another reason is the environment.

For me, it can be overwhelming, whether it’s those cramped affordable salons or the new-age bougee salons.

On many occasions, I have left the salon close to tears because they got it wrong and when I try to complain, the person who was doing your hair will call her colleagues and they will all gather around you trying to convince you that there is absolutely nothing wrong with your hair until you agree just for peace sake. That’s the worst.

On many occasions, I was left with scabs on my scalp after being burned by the relaxer because the stylist left it on my hair for too long while waiting for a sink to be free to wash my hair.

Money is also a big issue, especially at these more established pricey hair salons. You will ask for the price beforehand, but when you’re done, they bump the price up due to add-ons, like deep conditioners, they didn’t tell you about.

By the end, the price is not what you had agreed on initially.

You can try arguing with them, but just know that you will be the topic at the salon for the rest of the day after you’ve left, and next time you come back, no one will want to deal with you.

The atmosphere at many affordable black hair salons can also be a problem. They are often loud, dirty, and cramped, with everyone talking to everyone at the same time and loud music is always playing in the background.

It’s not just the space that is usually dirty, but the towels get reused, even the wet ones.

There’s also hardly any engagement between the client and the hairdresser which often results in you not being happy with your hair at the end.

After I decided to go all natural and growing my afro, I learnt that natural African hair knowledge is another issue.

I feel that many hairstylists, even our fellow-black hairstylists who have the same hair as me, don’t know how to deal with textured, kinky curly hair.

Yes, there has been great progress in natural hair movements, but you still have to constantly show hairstylists how to wash and detangle your hair as opposed to them using a hot hairdryer on your hair while painfully combing it with a medium-sized comb. The horror.

I’m also always pressurised to relax my hair in order to tame it for a certain hairstyle, even braids.

I won’t lie though and say all my salon experiences have been horrible, I’ve had pleasant ones too, but unfortunately going to the salon still gives me anxiety and I’m sure many others can relate.

And if I could do my own hair, trust me I’ve tried, I would stop going to the salon.

All in all, I feel the beauty industry has made great strides in making sure everyone feels safe in their spaces, but I do believe that some more tweaks and fixes could be done to ensure that every woman feels confident, comfortable and satisfied with their salon experience.