Opinion | How not to roll out a new system

By Stephanie Saville

A letter this week by Leroy Snyman in the Witness’ letters column struck a chord with me.

(And many others, I’m sure.)

Snyman wrote that residents are tired of being treated like ATMs by the city.

His letter was prompted by him seeing that his municipal bill, according to how it was presented, had doubled.

Let’s just call a spade a spade.

This billing debacle is unmitigated chaos.

Few people in the city understand their bills or why they’re being charged the amounts reflected on them.

The municipality has to admit that it failed in this regard and let its consumers down.

In fact, the way this was rolled out is a textbook lesson on how not to go about implementing a change of this magnitude.

What the municipality should have done

It should have embarked on a massive education programme first, to teach residents how the billing would work, before it sent out the first bill.

When such a large proportion of one’s income is being channelled into a municipal bill, a puzzling bigger bill just adds to the anxiety so many feel about the state of their finances right now.

I admit that I tried in vain to understand our own bill.

The guy seems to have a better sense of it. Thank goodness for that.

The bill is wrought with worrisome facts, like the huge amount we pay for rates each month, contributing towards services that are neither maintained nor improved.

Paying for services that are not maintained

We pay the City a refuse removal fee — R141,22 divided by four, equals roughly R35 a week, for a third of a bag of refuse to be removed.

Most of our waste goes into the garden to be made into compost and we recycle, so there’s not much left.

Sewerage usage costs R224, which I happily accept.

It’s worth every cent, provided it works and doesn’t pool in the road like it has been doing in Hyslop Road this week, to the concern of those who work and live there.

A reader told me it was reported to the City on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, the municipality came, opened some manholes and left …”

In the photos sent to me and taken on Thursday, the stinking sewage was still flowing right into the road.

This is a health risk not only for humans but for the river species as at the back, the sewage was leaking into the little spruitjie.

At home we’re paying roughly R700 for water.

We harvest rainwater and use that in the garden as much as we can.

I’ve started cutting back on doing a load of washing until we have a full load in the machine, but I could do better in this regard, and will endeavour to.

When we have it in abundance we take it for granted.

We’re going all out trying to make the best use of our inverter and batteries, and have plans to add to our storage capacity before long.

But we can’t escape the dreaded MCB charge and domestic basic fee — we pay R986,70 + R44,40 at present before we’ve consumed any electricity.

Being used by the City

We feel abused by the City each time we pay it.

I see in the 2023/2024 budget, that the city proposes a 21,65% increase on this useless charge as well. (Pay up, good people, pay up!)

The City denies it, but many people believe the new billing changes were introduced with such seeming haste because our massive debts to Eskom and Umgeni are swelling and our cash coverage ratio is found wanting.

The last report I know of said it stood at 0,8 months, when we should have at least one to three months available.

Remember that The Witness wrote recently that Msunduzi is begging national Treasury for R400 million to pay off its debt to Eskom.

It also owes Umgeni Water a lot of money.

Rob Peter to pay Paul?

Are we, the people, Peter?

Whatever the reason for the rapid change in the dates of billing, the system does not work for consumers as it is.

We know the city lacks the funds it should have to run the municipality well.

The problem is that the beleaguered ratepayers who faithfully pay their bills, are no longer willing or able to be treated as a cash cow.

In fact, it’s not just that they’re tired of it, with costs rising all around them on every front, they simply can’t anymore.

Check these examples of why residents should be feeling bitter, if they aren’t already.

New tariffs

The new tariffs for the 2023/2024 financial year were released recently.

We wrote about them extensively, but I still can’t wrap my head around them.

Community swimming pools are now for the very elite only, with a proposed jump from R14 to R142 for entrance to a pool, an 899% jump.

So, a family of four must pay R568 for an outing to the pool?

In what financial bracket is that even possible except for the very elite?

If they can afford that, then they most likely have their own swimming pool.

Come on, Msunduzi.

What do you think your residents are earning on average if this is supposed to be within their reach?

Will some people interpret this as a way to exclude them from the pools?

Never mind.

Pay up you ATMS!

The hiring of community halls has also spiralled.

Does the municipality expect that people will use community halls for society events now?

The City Hall has gone from being hired out for R5 685 to R49 618, a mere 772,7% increase, mind you.

Similarly, the Ashdown Hall, and the Unit S, J and N, imbali, Plessislaer and Georgetown halls have gone from R2 219 for a private function to R19 367,13.

Punch in your card’s pin code please!

Many of the services around burying and cremating the dead have risen by 325%, from the digging of graves to permits to erect memorials and exhumations.

Kerching!

Why can’t these costs be introduced in steps?

Why the sudden massive jump?

Who allowed this?

What council could even dream that this is acceptable?

On Monday we’ll be publishing a frequently asked Q and A piece submitted by the City on the new billing system.

Look out for it.

I hope it helps some of you.

In the meantime, try to enjoy your weekend despite the further austerity measures you may have to implement to be able to live up to your City-imposed cash machine status.

Oh, and if you’re watching the UK king’s coronation, enjoy it.

I’m in two minds on whether I’ll watch it and grumble to myself, or boycott it.